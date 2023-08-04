“STAR Trek: The Original Series.” “Quantum Leap.” “The Honeymooners.” “Firefly.” “The Wire.”
All of those television shows have one thing in common — none of them made 100 episodes.
Today, The Herald’s New Generation podcast — with hosts Janeé Avery and Tanner Mondok — marks its milestone episode.
New Generation got its start in earnest April 3, 2021, with a show featuring Reynolds High School wrestling coach Casey Taylor, followed by Staff Writer Melissa Klaric’s discussion about an ousted basketball coach’s conviction on federal tax evasion charges.
Since its origins more than two years ago as a weekly recap of The Herald’s news reporting, New Generation has become a valuable community affairs podcast.
The first turning point came in Episode 20, when Tanner and Janeé interviewed another local podcaster, Sean Zippie, creator of “The Zip Code” podcast.
Shortly after that, New Generation became a standalone podcast, regularly featuring single-issue guests like Tracy Schliep, Mercer County’s COVID health equity coordinator (Episode 27, Oct. 21, 2021), and a three-part series on the opioid epidemic in December of 2021).
New Generation has become a symbol of this newsroom’s embrace of electronic media that echoes Sunday morning public affairs radio programs, allowing the newsmakers in this community to tell their own stories in their own voices.
In many cases, powerfully so.
In Episode 99, Kyle Jacobs talked about overcoming being abused as a child and his placement at George Junior Republic to become a graduate student at Harvard. This year for Pride Month, Grove City native Andrew Wilson went on the show in Episode 95, which focused on his work as lead puppeteer on the Tony Award-winning play “Life of Pi” and and coming to terms with his sexual identity.
The podcast also has been a way to highlight good news — like the stellar job Hermitage officials and the county tourism office did in playing host to the national roller sports championships earlier this year (Episode 97), and Buhl Park, one of the jewels of Mercer County (Episode 93).
And that was all just in the preceding nine episodes.
The work of Avery, The Herald’s digital editor, and Mondok, photo editor, on the podcast has not gone unnoticed.
New Generation was named Best Podcast this year in the Best of CNHI journalism awards. The Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association awarded New Generation first-place Keystone Award honors in 2022 and second-place this year in the “Best Podcast” category.
In today’s episode, after talking with members of our community for 99 episodes, Janeé and Tanner will turn the spotlight on themselves for a show about the journey that has brought them to Episode 100 and plans for the future of New Generation into episode 101 and beyond.
Getting to 100 episodes in an ephemeral news and entertainment climate is remarkable. Maintaining excellence in the process — who are we to argue with the Best of CNHI and Keystone Award judges — is outstanding if not unique.
New Generation has done both. Congratulations to Janeé and Tanner, and the podcast itself on reaching the milestone.
New Generation is available through any podcast service or at sharonherald.com. New episodes are released Saturdays.
