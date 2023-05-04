PAM DORFI’S Styling Salon is the 2022-23 champions of the PNA Mixed League that competes at Thornton Hall. Team members are Pam Dorfi, Roz Smith, Dave Ankey, and Jerry Miller.
They won the event by finishing first in a six-team roll-off by tallying 2348 total pins. Herrmann’s Water was second with 2059, while Sharpsville VFW Post 6404 was third with 2058. Fourth place went to Lock, Stock & Barrel with 2045. AMVETS Post 290 was fifth with 1979, while Big Mac’s Seal Coating was sixth with 1911.
Dorfi’s began the roll-off by shooting 784. All team members were over their average. Smith, a 156 average bowler, led the team with a 202. Ankey, a 159 average bowler, shot 192 while Miller, a 158 average bowler, managed a 191. Dorfi, at 133, shot 137.
Hermann’s and AMVETS Post 290 were tied for second with 696. Herrmann’s was led by Billy Forester, a 126 average bowler who found the range with a 189. Alan Carpec, subbing for Chip Smith, shot 163 while Lorraine Szugye tallied a 149. Adding to the cause was Christina Forester with a 72.
For AMVETS, three of their bowlers were over average. Shane Myers, a 159 bowler, managed a 181. Raymond Goral, a 144 bowler, shot a 163, and Jeanette Tolone, a 149 bowler, shot 160. Joanne Stevens contributed a 117.
Lock Stock & Barrel was third with 685. Brian Blair led the team with a 211. He was followed by Tom Barnett, subbing for Chip Smith, with a 182. Other Lock Stock & Barrel scores included Donny Daisley (179) and Pam McKinnon (113).
Big Mac’s was fourth with 680. Darren McAninch led the team with a 181. Tina Kelly, a 119 average bowler, shot 164 while Pat Stubbs managed a 148. Brian Clepper chipped in with a 133.
Sharpsville VFW was the trailer with 677. Two of their bowlers were over average. Paul Van Ord (148) shot 169 while Lisa McAnnich (134) shot 161. Carol Haywood contributed a 136 while Walt Dorfi had a 124.
The second game saw Dorfi’s shoot a 711 for a two-game total of 1495. Once again, the team was led by Smith with a 206. Pam Dorfi was 18 pins over her average with a 151. Miller managed a 155 while Ankey shot 137.
Lock, Stock & Barrel moved from third to second with a 704 game and a two-game total of 139. Daisley led the team with a 213 while Blair shot 191. Barnett managed a 118 while McKinnon was near her average (114) with a 112.
Sharpsville VFW shot 698 and moved into third place with a 1375. Walt Dorfi found the range with a 199 while Lisa McAnnich managed a 165. Van Ord shot 126 while Haywood shot 121.
Herrmann’s shot 672 and found themselves in fourth place with a 1368. They were led by Lorraine Szugye with a 149. She was followed closely by Billy Forster (146) and Carpec (142). Christina Forster was 16 pins over her average with a 111.
AMVETS managed a 599 and were fifth with a 1295 two-game total. Myers led the team with a 146. Goral managed a 141 while Tolone shot 132. Stevens contributed a 105.
Big Mac’s shot 609 and fell from fourth to sixth with a two-game total of 1289. Darren McAnninch paced the team with a 184. Stubbs chipped in with a 143 while Clepper shot a 128. Kelly came in with a 100.
Dorfi’s saved the best for last by shooting an 833 final game (the highest single game for the roll-off) for a 2348 total and the league championship. Once again, the entire team was over average. Miller (158) shot 235, while Smith (156) shot 214. Ankey (159) managed a 167 game, while Pam Dorfi (133) shot 155.
A 691 final game gave Hermann’s Water a final total of 2059 and second place for the 2022-23 year. Carpec led the team with a 170. Lorraine Szugye shot 167 while Billy Forster managed a 132. Christina Forester chipped in with a 98.
Sharpsville VFW shot a final game of 683 and finished third with a grand total of 2058. Team individual scores were rather consistent. Van Ord was the team leader with a 152. Lisa McAnninch had a 149 while Haywood shot 148. Walt Dorfi managed a 147.
Lock, Stock & Barrel shot 656 to end with a final score of 2045 and fourth place. Daisley led the squad with a 190. Barnett shot 179 while McKinnon shot 150. Blair added to the team total with a 146.
Fifth place went to AMVETS as their final game was a 684 that brought their three-game total to 1979. Myers led the team with a 173. He was followed by Tolone (161) and Goral (131).
Big Mac’s ended the roll-off with a 622 and a three-game total of 1911. Clepper led the team with a 165. Stubbs chipped in with a 144 while Darren McAninch managed a 136. Kelly closed out the team’s scoring by rolling a 123.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
