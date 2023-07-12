Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.