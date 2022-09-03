The Dan Pastore for Congress political campaign is opening its Mercer County headquarters with an event Thursday, Sept. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the headquarters location, 107, E. State St., Sharon.
Pastore, the Democratic nominee for the Pennsylvania 16th U.S. House District, will be at the event. The 16th District covers all of Mercer, Crawford, Lawrence and Erie counties, and the western part of Butler County. Republican Mike Kelly, of Butler represents the district.
In conjunction with the office opening, the Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at the same time and location. Members can bring family and friends to meet Pastore and learn about the upcoming candidate luncheon and planned get-out-the-vote efforts.
Street parking is free, and additional free parking is available at the parking garage on the corner of Vine Avenue and Pitt Street by the Corinthian.
For more information, contact kim@danpastore.com or visit the danpastore.com website.
