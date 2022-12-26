STATE COLLEGE – Penn State center Juice Scruggs' outing in the Rose Bowl will be the final of his collegiate career.
Scruggs, a team captain and third-team All-Big Ten selection, announced on Friday he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft after No. 11 Penn State's Rose Bowl contest against No. 8 Utah on Jan. 2.
The redshirt senior has started all 12 games this season. Scruggs had the option to use an additional year of eligibility in 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to live out my dreams," Scruggs said, in part, in a statement he posted to Twitter. "To my family and supporters, I appreciate everything you all have done for me. The sacrifices you all have made have got me to where I am today."
Scruggs grew up in Ashtabula, Ohio, before moving to Erie during his middle school years. He starred at Cathedral Prep, where he won state championships as a sophomore and junior.
Scruggs' size and potential as a prep standout netted him scholarship offers from Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU and other Power Five programs. Scruggs arrived at State College in 2018. He redshirted that season and was one of three Nittany Lion players named Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year.
Scruggs was injured in a car accident in 2019 and sustained a fractured L3 vertebra. His rehabilitation efforts included an extended hospital stay and a grueling rehab regimen as he attempted to return to the sport. He overcame the injury and returned to the football field in November 2020 and played seven games that season. In 2021, Scruggs started all 13 games and was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches and media members.
Scruggs began the 2022 season on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's best center. He's been instrumental in Penn State's resurgent rushing attack and keeping starting quarterback Sean Clifford upright.
"To my brothers, the relationships and bonds we built in the locker room and are forever," Scruggs said in his statement. "Thank you for choosing me as your captain. It was truly an honor. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. I will also finish what we started and play in the Rose Bowl. We Are!"
Scruggs is the second Nittany Lion player to announce they'll enter the upcoming NFL draft after playing in the Rose Bowl. Starting defensive end Nick Tarburton shared his declaration earlier this month.
