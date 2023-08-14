Now is the time to get a divorce in Pennsylvania.
Because of a failure of the state Legislature to pass legislation, a surcharge on court filings has lapsed. The $21.25 fee can’t be charged because the law authorizing it expired Aug. 1. Lawmakers haven’t passed new legislation that would pick up where the old law left off.
That means all manner of official documents that have to be recorded in the state are subject to de facto sale price.
It is unlikely anyone is going to buy a house, get a mortgage or file a lawsuit just to take advantage of a discount that amounts to the cost of a couple of footlong subs. The lack of surcharge will be a happy surprise to most people who benefit from it.
But there will be a cost to all Pennsylvanians.
The surcharge amounted to $48 million in 2022. That breaks down to roughly $4 million a month, or about $1 million a week.
Even easy things involving Harrisburg have a tendency to take time. Timelines never seem to mean much to Harrisburg, as evidenced by the fact the budget was due by June 30 and only passed on Thursday, 34 days late.
That begs the question: How long will it take for new legislation to be passed? Once that happens, how much money will have been lost? How will that shortfall be made up?
Then there’s the issue of how complicated this is for the county offices that have to collect the money. Some fees won’t be collected. Others will be refunded, according to Westmoreland County Prothonotary Gina O’Barto, but Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds Frank Schiefer says sorting that out is the state’s job.
“I don’t know why they don’t just make the fee permanent. We know they are not going to reduce it,” he said.
He has a point, and this is the perfect time to address it.
The Legislature has to pass a new law anyway. When they do, they should take steps to prevent future lapses and make the process less confusing, which will save time, money and headaches.
Unless you are trying to save $20 on your divorce.
Uniontown Herald-Standard. August 5, 2023.
Editorial: Climate change could make Rust Belt a desirable place to live again
Toledo, Ohio, has been a punchline — or, a punching bag, if you will — in the half-century since singer-songwriter John Denver released “Saturday Night in Toledo, Ohio,” an allegedly humorous but pretty bilious ditty about how the city is Nowheresville, with nothing to see, nothing to do, a place where you sit in the park and “watch the grass die.”
People who are from Toledo, or who have visited for a day or two, will acknowledge that the city has had its share of problems in the post-industrial age, and it will never rival Paris or London for cultural amenities or metropolitan bustle. But it has a decent minor league baseball team, a top-drawer museum for a city its size, a world-class zoo, a top-notch library system and inviting metroparks.
Toledo, like other Rust Belt communities, has seen its population decline in recent decades. Parts of town that were once thriving residential areas are now blighted. It could be, however, as the planet warms up due to climate change, Toledo and places like it could see people migrating back to them.
Consider this: One of the fastest-growing locations in America is Maricopa County, Arizona, and its county seat is Phoenix. Almost 1 million additional people have moved there in the last decade. And the high temperature in Phoenix has been over 100 just about every day for weeks now. Some days it has rocketed past the 110 mark. The brutal heat has been accompanied by a drought. According to the Weather Channel’s forecast, the week ahead promises no relief: 115 degrees on Sunday, 113 on Monday, 113 on Tuesday, 111 on Wednesday, 110 on Thursday and 111 on Friday. There’s barely a drop of rain forecast, either.
Who wants to live like that?
Some experts believe millions of people around the world may have to leave their homes and move to milder climates in the decades ahead to escape the heat, the flooding and other extreme weather events springing from climate change. A wealthy nation like the United States would be better positioned to deal with it than poorer countries, but places that are hot now could end up being even hotter and some coastal areas could end up under water.
In 2020, NBC News reported that Buffalo, N.Y., another much-maligned Rust Belt city like Toledo, could be one of “a narrow band” of northern U.S. cities that would be well-positioned when it comes to climate change because of its access to fresh water from the Great Lakes, sea-level elevation, and colder weather that will become more temperate. NBC reported that some Buffalo officials have already talked about the city being a “climate refuge” in the years ahead.
Of course, no one who is rooting for the success of places like Toledo or Buffalo should be rooting for the planet to boil. We can — and should — reduce our emissions so we can make the earth habitable for our children and grandchildren. But the punishing temperatures in Phoenix should make people think again about cities like Toledo.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review | AP
