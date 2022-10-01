North East junior Anna Swan fired a 73 on Saturday for a two-day total of 72-73-145 to capture the girls Class 2A championship at the District 10 Golf Championships at The Country Club of Meadville.
West Middlesex freshman star Kate Sowers, who shot a 69 on Thursday for the first-round lead, carded a 77 Saturday to finish in second place (146).
Hickory junior Sasha Petrochko, last year’s District 10 champion, shot 77-75-152 to place third while Reynolds freshman Zoe Stern finished fourth with a 76-78-154.
Swan, Sowers, Petrochko, and Stern advanced to the PIAA tournament in State College, which is set for Oct. 17-18. The team championships (Hickory girls) are Oct. 19. The Class 2A event this year will be played on Penn State’s Blue Course.
Also competing Saturday but not advancing to the state individual championships: Hickory freshman Luciana Masters 79-85-164 (tied for fifth place), Hickory junior Ava Liburdi 88-79-167, and Wilmington junior Kaitlyn Hoover 89-89-178.
On the boys side, Slippery Rock senior Jacob Wolak (78-74-152) and West Middlesex junior Caden Bender (80-80-160) advanced to the state tourney.
Wolak finished second, two strokes behind District 10 champ Josh James of Union City (76-74-150), while Bender tied for fourth place with Fairview’s Will Fessler (81-79-160). Ft. LeBoeuf’s Nathan Feltmeyer (77-82-159) placed third.
Also competing Saturday: Lakeview sophomore Jackson Gadsby (84-81-165), Mercer senior Eli Ellison (80-87-167), Grove City juniors Trent Nemec (83-88-171) and Logan Goodrich (84-89-173), Lakeview sophomore Chris Mong (83-91-174), and Greenville sophomore Brandon Stubert (84-91-175).
