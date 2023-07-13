POLICE, FIRE
Sharon
• Sydney Penny Plummer, 33, of 823 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after an incident reported at 5:18 p.m. June 25 in the 700 block of South Oakland Avenue, Sharon. Police said she used a key to scratch her ex-husband’s mother’s truck causing $1,727 in damage.
• Allen Paul Everson, 32, homeless, Sharon, was charged July 3 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 7:29 June 2 in the sub-100 block of South Oakland Avenue, police said.
• Joshua Nickola Nichols, 41, of 220 Logan Ave., Apartment 1A, Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded at 1:35 p.m. June 28 to the 100 block of Logan Avenue. Police said he had 6 Gabapentin and 8 Acetaminophen/ Hydrocodone pills, an unknown powder wrapped in paper, a glass pipe, a straw with powder residue, and a sandwich bag with residue.
• Wayne Scott Sailar, 47, of 55 Thompson Road, Findley Township, was charged Thursday with burglary, theft and trespass after an incident reported at 8:44 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 300 block of South Irvine Avenue. Police said he broke into World Class Auto Garage, 319 S. Irvine Ave., by removing and damaging a plastic panel on the front garage door. He then stole tools worth $62,850, a blank business check book and vehicle keys, and drove away in a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, belonging to a customer of the business. The vehicle was found in Masury, Ohio. Police said they identified Sailar from DNA in the vehicle.
• Louis Yontya Brewer Jr., 28, last known address of 720 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after he went to the city building at 155 W. Connelly Blvd. to report a stolen cell phone at 12:51 p.m. June 30. Police said Brewer parked his vehicle in a handicapped spot and as it was being towed, officers saw marijuana in the vehicle. Police said they executed a search warrant and found three sandwich bags containing a substance suspected to be marijuana, and a jar labeled as THC oil.
Sharpsville
• Jason Michael Sherry, 35, of 530 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after an incident reported at 10:56 p.m. July 3 in the sub-100 block of S. Third St. Police said he threatened a neighbor, resisted arrest and confronted and threatened the neighbor while trying to provoke him into a fight.
• A vehicle was discovered at 8:31 p.m. June 20 to have been set on fire in an undeveloped section of Tri-County Industries property at South Center Street extension and TCI Park Drive, Pine Township. Police said despite heavy burning, a VIN was found and the vehicle was determined to be stolen in New York state.
• Dashawn Pemberton, 20, Cleveland, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 8:32 p.m. July 1 on Interstate 79 north, Jackson Township, police said.
• Charges were filed against a 13-year-old Grove City boy after a fight at 3:38 p.m. June 28 in George Junior Republic, police said. Police said the juvenile resisted the staff member during a restraint intervention.
DUI CHARGES
Grove City
• Adam Edmonds, 36, Parker, Pa., on June 26 in the borough after police found him passed out in his vehicle, police said.
State police
• Noah Krofcheck, 19, Mercer, at 8:41 a.m. July 2 on George Junior Road and North Broad Street Extension, Pine Township, police said.
• Joshua Farrell, 41, Mercer at 7:24 p.m. June 28 in the 200 block of North Perry Highway, Coolspring Township, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
