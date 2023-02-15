Police, Fire
Grove City
• Megan Marie Lutes, 40, of 214 Blaine St., Grove City, was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident in early January. Police said she hit a 7-year-old girl, causing injuries.
• Alonzo Daivon Harris-Mitchell, 25, of 1049 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged Feb. 3 with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, and prohibited possession of a firearm after a traffic stop at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 19 at Hamilton Avenue and Idaho Street, police said. Police said he had a stolen, loaded black 9mm handgun in the glove box of the vehicle. He also had an active warrant from Michigan for shoplifting, police said.
• Khalilah Malesha Hasan, 32, of 815 Stambaugh Ave., Farrell, was charged with making terroristic threats, and assault after a reported incident at 10:03 p.m. Feb. 2 at her home. Police said she attacked 16-year-old boy and threatened him.
• Deandre L. Johnson, 34, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:36 p.m. Jan. 30 on Division Street and Stambaugh Avenue. Police said he had 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 13.1 grams of suspected marijuana in the vehicle as well as an electric scale with white residue.
Hermitage police
• Tylon Ramon Cousin, 31, of 124 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police executed a search warrant at 6:10 a.m. Feb. 3 at his home, police said. Police said they found two loaded handguns, 12 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 1,093 grams of suspected marijuana, along with digital scales and packaging materials.
• Jacob David William Crocker, 19, New Castle, was charged with theft after reported incidents at 6:48 a.m. Jan. 30 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he did not charge for items while working there.
• Cortney L. DeJulia, 34, of 329 Brooklyn St., Sharon, was charged Feb. 1 with access device fraud after a reported incident on or about Dec. 28 in the 2300 block of East State Street. Police said she used a man’s bank card without permission to make purchases for more than $2,585.
• Tacoma S. Pumphrey, 20, of 8 Pullam Drive, West Middlesex, was charged with reckless endangerment, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after a traffic stop at North Hermitage and Lamor roads, Hermitage. Police said he recklessly operated a vehicle, disregarding emergency lights and sirens.
Sharon
• Meagan Marie Deitz, 34, of 273 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon, was charged with aggravated assault after police said she struck a paramedic and a police officer at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 31 at her home.
State police
• Three people were injured in a crash at 7:44 a.m. Jan. 23 on West Market Street, east of Bend Road, Lackawannock Township. Police said a 17-year-old was driving east on Sharon-Mercer Road and Kylie M. Hoffman, 18, Hermitage, was driving west on Sharon-Mercer Road when the minor lost control on the slushy roadway, crossed into the westbound lane and hit Hoffman’s vehicle. The driver of the car, a passenger and Hoffman suffered unknown injuries and were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.
All involved were wearing seatbelts, police said. Hermitage Fire Department and McGonigle Ambulance assisted.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Tracy Treharn, 53, Struthers, Ohio, at 1:14 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Beechwood Avenue, police said.
• Jawuan D. Hawkins, 26, of 380 Cedar Ave., Sharon, at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Stevenson Street and Emerson Avenue, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records and do not indicate guilt or innocence. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
