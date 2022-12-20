Police, Fire
State police
• Justin Andrew Grossman, 33, of 414 Wilson St., Sharon, was charged Dec. 13 with indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors after reported incidents on Sept. 26 and 27. Police said he had sexual contact with a girl who was 4 years old at the time.
DUI CHARGES
State police
• Courtney Mosconi, 34, Sharpsville, at 3:28 p.m. Nov. 21 on Interstate 376 west, Pulaski Township, Lawrence County, police said.
Farrell
• Octavius Lamont Clark, 44, of 849 Spruce Ave., Sharon, at 12:54 a.m. Dec. 13 at Stambaugh Avenue and Roemer Boulevard, police said.
• Pooja Amin Van Dyck, 45, Chicago, Ill., at 11:25 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 3200 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
