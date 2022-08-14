Police, fire
Farrell
• Patrick Edward Parker, 35, of 1012 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after a reported incident at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at his home. Police said he took three computer notebooks worth about $1,450.
• Brianna Nicole Wilkins, 27, of 407 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstructing the administration of law after a reported incident at 5:18 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 900 block of Fruit Avenue. Police said she yelled at people in the area and threatened a patrolman.
• Jayquan Isaiah Odem, 21, of 535 Davis St., Sharon, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after a reported incident at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 3, at Idaho Street and Stambaugh Avenue. Police said he operated a dirt bike in the area and gained speed when police tried to stop him.
Hermitage police
• Katelyn Nicole Matthews, 24, of 1525 Parke Drive, Apartment 1D, Hermitage, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 1500 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage. Police said she entered a residence at Shenango Park Apartments and attacked a woman inside.
• Eugene Thomas Hayes, 44, of 1695 Woodside Drive, Hermitage, was charged with strangulation after an incident at 10:19 p.m. Aug. 3 at home. Police said he attacked a woman.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and do not indicate guilt. All individuals are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.