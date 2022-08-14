Police, fire

Farrell

• Patrick Edward Parker, 35, of 1012 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after a reported incident at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at his home. Police said he took three computer notebooks worth about $1,450.

• Brianna Nicole Wilkins, 27, of 407 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstructing the administration of law after a reported incident at 5:18 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 900 block of Fruit Avenue. Police said she yelled at people in the area and threatened a patrolman.

• Jayquan Isaiah Odem, 21, of 535 Davis St., Sharon, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after a reported incident at 4:16 p.m. Aug. 3, at Idaho Street and Stambaugh Avenue. Police said he operated a dirt bike in the area and gained speed when police tried to stop him.

Hermitage police

• Katelyn Nicole Matthews, 24, of 1525 Parke Drive, Apartment 1D, Hermitage, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 2:18 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 1500 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage. Police said she entered a residence at Shenango Park Apartments and attacked a woman inside.

• Eugene Thomas Hayes, 44, of 1695 Woodside Drive, Hermitage, was charged with strangulation after an incident at 10:19 p.m. Aug. 3 at home. Police said he attacked a woman.

NOTE: This information comes from police reports and do not indicate guilt. All individuals are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Tags

Trending Video