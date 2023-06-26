MERCER — District Judge Douglas E. Straub on Monday continued the preliminary hearing of a New Castle man in the 2019 shooting death of Sharon resident, Khalil “Champ” Hopson.
Seon Dontae Davon Perry, 32, was charged with homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, and aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the May 23, 2019, shooting death of 24-year-old Hopson.
Victor Heutsche, Perry’s court-appointed defense attorney, requested a continuance, and the judge granted it because of the nature of the charges, he said.
Perry was charged in June 2021 and was recently arrested by federal authorities in North Dakota on drug-trafficking charges.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said Perry reportedly used multiple aliases and addresses.
After Perry was returned to Mercer County to face homicide charges, he was to be arraigned by District Judge Travis Martwinski, since the alleged crime happened in Sharon. But Martwinski recused himself from the case because he investigated the case in 2019 as a Sharon police detective.
Martwinski had been subpoenaed to testify at the preliminary hearing Monday.
Perry was arraigned by Straub and the new preliminary hearing date will be set within two days, Straub said.
Two other people were arrested and convicted in Hopson’s homicide.
Eddie James Robinson Jr., 29, Youngstown, Ohio, and Alexis Evonna Holmes, 24, New Castle were arrested in 2019.
Robinson pleaded guilty in June 2021 to third-degree murder, cruelty to animals, and perjury. A common pleas judge sentenced him to 15 to 45 years in state prison.
Holmes pleaded guilty in June 2021 to robbery and burglary. She was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in state prison.
Holmes and Perry are accused of assisting Robinson in the robbery and murder of Hopson. Robinson admitted to being the shooter.
Sharon police said Holmes, Robinson, and Perry conspired to rob Hopson of several thousand dollars they believed he had in his Cedar Avenue home.
Police arrived on the morning of May 23, 2019, at Hopson’s home, 1239 Cedar Ave., to find Hopson in his kitchen bleeding from a gunshot wound. Hopson’s pet dog, a pit bull named Blue, had also been shot.
Hopson died later that day in a Youngstown hospital. Blue died a few days later from his injuries.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are considered innocent until found guilty by a jury or adjudicated in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.