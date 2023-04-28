The Pennsylvania municipal primary election is May 16. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For those voting by mail-in ballot, ballots must be received by the Mercer County elections office – not merely postmarked – at 130 N. Pitt St., Mercer by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Only the actual voter is allowed to return a ballot in person; you can’t deliver someone else’s ballot. A person with a disability may complete a form to allow an authorized representative to return their ballot. Forms are available from the elections office or through its website, www.mercercountypa.gov/election.
The elections office says it has mailed all the ballots that have been requested so far. Requests for mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on May 9.
The election office telephone number is 724-662-7542.
Voters also can go to the Mercer County election office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and vote a mail-in ballot in the office. Voters must bring identification.
On this page and C-6 are the final stories for The Herald’s voters guide. Other stories were published last Saturday and are online at sharonherald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.