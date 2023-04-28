vote button

The Pennsylvania municipal primary election is May 16. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those voting by mail-in ballot, ballots must be received by the Mercer County elections office – not merely postmarked – at 130 N. Pitt St., Mercer by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Only the actual voter is allowed to return a ballot in person; you can’t deliver someone else’s ballot. A person with a disability may complete a form to allow an authorized representative to return their ballot. Forms are available from the elections office or through its website, www.mercercountypa.gov/election.

The elections office says it has mailed all the ballots that have been requested so far. Requests for mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on May 9.

The election office telephone number is 724-662-7542.

Voters also can go to the Mercer County election office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and vote a mail-in ballot in the office. Voters must bring identification.

