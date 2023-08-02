PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP – Residents of a Pymatuning Township apartment complex no longer face a utility shutoff.
On July 17 residents of Arlington Manor Apartments in Pymatuning Township got a shutoff notice for their water and sewer service from Reynolds Utilities. The company, affiliated with Greenville-Reynolds, provides water and sewer service to Reynolds Industrial Park and surrounding areas, including Arlington Manor.
The utility company warned the apartment complex's landlord, TM Associates, was $10,330 in arrears. If the amount weren't paid by the landlord or tenants the utilities would have been shut off on or after Aug. 17, the notice said.
“We paid the bill in full,’’ Tim Melnick, president of the Rockville, Md.,-based TM Associates said on Wednesday. He didn’t know the exact date.
Brad Gosser, vice president and executive director of the utility, acknowledged the payment was made.
“They’re now current with their bill,’’ Gosser said.
It isn’t known how many live in the 48-unit apartment complex, some of which are empty. Arlington tenants said the complex provides government-subsidized housing.
Melnick said the company has had ongoing disputes with the utility. Gosser agreed the two businesses have quarreled over issues. But both men declined to identify what the disputes involved.
“We want our tenants to know they are the most important thing to us,’’ Melnick said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.