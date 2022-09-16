At some point in Queen Elizabeth’s Monday funeral a 21-gun salute – the traditional number for a head of state or monarchy, will be played.
So why the canon fire and the number 21?
This highest honor traces its roots back to the 14th century and has evolved since.
It was a naval custom that when a warship wanted to signal it wasn’t seeking a confrontation it would fire its cannons out to sea until all ammunition was spent, the Arlington National Cemetery website said.
The British navy developed the custom of a seven-gun salute because its ships typically had seven guns. And also maybe that the number seven has Biblical significance, the cemetery said.
Since forts were on land they could store greater amounts of gunpowder so they could only fire three rounds for every one fired at sea. The number 21 became the world-wide benchmark.
As gunpowder improved over time naval honors likewise rose to 21.
In the U.S. the 21-gun salute is fired in honor of a national flag, the sovereign or chief of state of a foreign nation, a member of a reigning royal family, and the president, ex-president and president-elect, the cemetery said.
Certain holidays also get a 21-gun salute: Washington’s birthday, President’s Day, Independence Day, and Memorial Day.
What’s more obscure is there are lower numbered fired salutes for those of lesser rank.
A 19-gun salute is the custom for the vice president, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, the commandant of the Marine Corps and many others.
The cemetery said for funerals of general officers and flag officers the number of gun salutes are:
• Four-star general: 17
• Three-star general: 15
• Two-star general: 13
• One-star general: 11
Here’s where things get a little tricky.
By overwhelming numbers military veterans get three volleys at most cemetery funerals.
Various websites said it stems from an old custom of halting fighting on battlefields to remove the dead. Once removed three volleys are given to signal the battle could resume.
The three volley also represent three words: Duty, honor, and country.
But even among the military and military-related organizations there's different interpretations of the custom, according to verifythis.com.
The Department of Veteran Affairs said the “21-gun salute” is the wrong wording for the rifle salute used in military funerals. The Arlington National Cemetery calls the military salute a three-volley salute or a three-rifle volley, verify this.com said.
The American Legion says a three-rifle volley “consists of no less than three and no more than seven rifles firing three volleys in memory of the fallen.” A 21-gun salute uses a battery or artillery pieces instead of rifles and is reserved for heads of state, like the president or a former president.
