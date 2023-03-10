THE READERS’ VOICE
Selections for Music in our Schools Month
“When I pick up that horn, that’s all. The world’s behind me, and I don’t concentrate on nothing but it. I love them notes.”
These are the words of Louis Armstrong in the children’s book Just a Lucky So and So: The Story of Louis Armstrong by Lesa Cline-Ransome and illustrations by James Ransome.
March is Music in Our Schools Month. You can celebrate this month at home by reading about Armstrong and then playing a You tube video of him performing.
You could read one of the following books with your child and learn a bit of history along with sharing excellent literature.
1. We Shall Overcome: The Story of a Song by Debbie Levy
2. Who Was Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart? by Yona Zeldis McDonough
3. The Story of Ella Fitzgerald: A biography Book for New Readers by Kathy Trusty
4. The Music in George’s Head: George Gershwin Creates Rhapsody in Blue by Suzanne Slade
5. Sing a Song: How “Lift Every Voice and Sing” Inspired Generations by Kelly Starling Lyons
6. Tito Puente: Mambo King by Monica Brown — How his music plays and sways as people dance the mambo, rumba, and cha-cha.
7. Because by Mo Willems — A young girl’s journey to the Center Stage.
8. Accordingly by Michael Genhart — How an accordion unites two families who speak different languages.
If you are unable to find my suggestions, ask your librarian for other books about music. Celebrate and READ!
Peace,
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
Resident promotes advocacy for Alzheimer’s
I have been chosen as a delegate from Western PA to attend the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) National Advocacy Forum on March 19-21 in Washington D.C. AIM is the legislative branch of the Alzheimer’s Association. AIM works to advance and develops policies to overcome Alzheimer’s and all other dementia through increased investment in research, enhanced care, and improved support.
I will be taking part in a variety of activities in Washington including meeting with our Senators and Congressmen to discuss Alzheimer’s personal impact on me and sharing my Mom’s story. I want to inspire these leaders to take bold action at the federal level.
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s. The total national cost of caring for all individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementia was estimated at $321 billion in 2022.
The U.S. taxpayer-funded federal healthcare programs Medicare and Medicaid are expected to cover about $206 billion, or 64%, of these costs this year.
Unfortunately, these costs are projected to increase annually, reaching a staggering $1.1 trillion in 2050. It is clear Alzheimer’s and other dementia threaten to bankrupt families, businesses, and our health care system, and continued investment in research on Alzheimer’s and dementia remains critical.
Advocacy is my chance to tell my story and be a voice for my mom, and everyone else suffering from any form of dementia and their families and caregivers. We need to be in this together.
Melanie Cole
Sharpsville
