The READERS VOICE
U.S Steel, USW agreement good for all
After extensive negotiations, I am very happy to see that Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers Union (USW) finalized another 4-year labor contract.
This agreement showcases how labor unions and companies can work together and meet goals and objectives.
The reality is, signing this contract keeps thousands in our region employed with attractive wages, strengthening our local economy that is desperately trying to make a comeback. Record setting inflation, population decline, and our manufacturing job growth lagging behind other states in the region has made life particularly tough on Western Pennsylvania families. Manufacturing companies like U.S. Steel’s continued investment in our people and their facilities is as important as it has ever been.
U.S. Steel supports nearly 11,000 union employees across their U.S. operations and the expanded benefits included in this deal, such cash appreciation bonuses and uncapped profit-sharing, is exactly the type of investment we need companies to make in local labor.
Further, the deal includes commitments from U.S. Steel to invest an additional $1 billion in local facilities, bringing total investments in that category to $6.3 billion over nine years.
I hope this agreement sets a precedent for future negotiations between companies and unions. It’s positive to see both sides coming together to build a better manufacturing future for Western Pennsylvania when we need it most.
Great job by U.S. Steel and the United Steel Workers Union.
Rod Wilt
Greenville
NOTE: Rod Wilt is director of Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s lead economic development agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.