LATROBE — Pat Freiermuth was in complete command.
Wearing custom black cleats adorned with Pittsburgh’s famous Roberto Clemente Bridge, the second-year tight end moved around the Pittsburgh Steelers practice field at Saint Vincent College with ease and confidence.
He danced with teammates and coaches during warmups, shouted out a group of kids who’d been calling his name, and when drills began he was a clear focal point, leading the starting offense as it ran through preparations for Saturday’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was plainly evident how far he’s come in just one year.
Last summer Freiermuth was a rookie looking to establish himself in the NFL. Coming off an injury-plagued junior season at Penn State and with certain COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the former Pentucket High and Brooks School star was limited throughout the offseason but before long found his footing anyway. By midseason he’d established himself as one of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets, and he finished the year as one of the most productive players in his rookie class.
“It was definitely an adjustment, I think I didn’t start hitting my stride until probably about Week 3 or Week 4, that’s when Ben really started trusting me,” Freiermuth said. “Once I got my stride going I felt more comfortable and heading into Year 2 I’m so much more comfortable.”
Now Freiermuth is looking to make the leap and become one of the game’s premier tight ends, and the Steelers are counting on him to lead a new-look offense that won’t feature Roethlisberger for the first time in nearly 20 years.
“He was a two-time captain at Penn State, so we know he has the pedigree to lead and we’re going to count on him to be a leader,” said Steelers tight end coach Alfredo Roberts. “He and Najee [Harris] are young guys but they’ve had a lot of success as young guys so as we find our footing with leadership he’ll be one of the guys we turn to.”
A NATURAL
RED ZONE THREAT
Freiermuth’s rookie season was without question a tremendous success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.