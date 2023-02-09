GEORGE REARICK shot a first game of 276, but found himself in 14th place and had to climb his way to the top spot in the Feb. edition of the Reynolds TOC qualifier. Bowling scratch, he ended the event with 1146. Vanessa Chec was second with 1103. Mikhalia Hoover and Bill Johnson (Jan. winner) tied for third with 1094. Brad Carroll was fifth with 1084.
Others who finished in the money included: (6) Ted Long (1080), (7) Ed Fisher (1077), (8) Chris Noble and Mark Cherry (1051), and (10) Shayne Remler (1046).
Rearick, Hoover, Noble, Cherry, and Remler qualified for the finals that will be held on March 13.
Stephanie Cooper started the event with a 298 actual but with her 7-pin handicap took the lead with a 305. Shawn Hoover and Ryan Williams (both bowling scratch) were tied for second with 300. Kristine Sires (264/290) and Tom Gongloff (246/290) were third. Seth Gongloff (233/289) was fourth, while Ted Long (278/286) was fifth.
In the second game, Johnson (trying for a repeat) shot 278 and took the lead with 572. Ryan Meadors shot 278 and moved from 12th to second with 568. Rearick shot 290 and moved from 14th to third with 556. Chec matched her first game of 278 and moved from 10th to third with 564.
Both Noble and Remler made massive moves. Noble shot 252 to move from 30th to fifth with 568, while Remler (278) moved from 19th to sixth with 542.
The third game featured a 300 by Carroll and he took the lead with 856. Chec stayed consistent (279) and moved from fourth to second with 847. Rearick managed a 290 and remained third with 846. Noble fell from 252 to 199, but managed to move up from fifth to fourth.
P.J. Siranni also made an appearance on the leaderboard. His 285 game moved him from 13th to fifth with 817.
In typical Reynolds TOC fashion, the final game would determine the winner. Fifty-one pins separated the top 10 bowlers and 41 separating the top five. Rearick left no doubt as he shot a 300 to separate himself from the rest of the field by ending with 1146.
Chec shot 252 and claimed second with 1103. Mikhalia Hoover (278) moved from 16th to tie Johnson (266) for fourth with 1094. Carroll, after shooting a 300, fell to 213 and was fifth with 1084.
Handicap jackpots went to Cooper (305), Noble (322), Frank Garltic (320), and Mikhalia Hoover (314).
Scratch jackpots were won or shared by the following: Shawn Hoover, Ryan Williams, Long, Dane Coast, Rearick, Jake Stephenson (all 300s), and Jeff Engles (298).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$300), (2nd-$180), (3rd and 4th-$130), (5th-$105), (6th-$90), (7th-$75), (8th and 9th-$55), and (10th-$40).
The event drew 65 entries, a new record for a TOC qualifier. The next 9 pin No-Tap singles tournament will be on March 12.
• The Jan. Sunset singles 3x6x9 tournament was held on Jan. 29. There were 27 participants. After the qualifying round the field was cut to the top six. They were as follows: Patti Carpec, Joe Marsh, Hali Hoover, Devon Davis, Barb Black, and Jesse Koewacich.
In first-round action Marsh defeated Carpec 254-217, Hoover over Davis 279-248, and Koewacich over Black 306-218.
In the second round, Marsh over Koewacich 277-275, and in the championship, Marsh defeated Hoover 259-216.
High games went to Shawn Hoover and Ken Wansack with 279.
Scratch series awards were won by Shawn Hoover (995) and Matt Rodemoyer (971).
Payout was as follows: (1st-$200), (2nd-$120), (3rd-$75), (4th, 5th, and 6th-$50).
• Shenango Dam and IDGAF tied for the second section of the Clark House League that competes at Reynolds Lanes. Each team had 24 wins, so a one-game roll-off was required to determine the section winner. Shenango Dam won the roll-off 647-491. Team members are Jesse Palmer, Adam Rentz, and Brian Serafin.
The roll-off win for Shenango Dam was highlighted by a 279 game from Serafin. Serafin, who averages 161, had 11 strikes and his only non-strike frame came in the third when he converted a spare.
IDGAF finished second while USW was third with 22 1/2.
Team season high’s goes to the following. Scratch game: (1) Oompa Loompas (934). Team members are John Laird, Jeff Fox, and Sonny Miller; (2) McGonigle’s (878), and (3) Old Style (867). Handicap game: (1) Oompa Loompas (1063), (2) McGonigle’s (1040), and (3) USW (1018).
Scratch series: (1) Oompa Loompas (2520), (2) Old Style (2476), and (3) McGonigle’s (3430). Handicap series: (1) McConigle’s (2916), team members are Norm Kolbrich, Rich Billioni, Jim Faylo, and Greg Yoursh; (2) Oompa Loompas (2907), and (3) X-Men (2881).
Individual highs are held by the following. Scratch game: (1) Laird (296), (2-tie) Bryon Fox/Cory Sternthal (290), and (3) Tim Cornelius Jr. (286). Handicap game: (1) Laird (325), (2) Fox (317), and (3) Chad Anderson (310).
Scratch series: (1) Sternthal (749), (2) Tom Mikulin (737), and (3) Cornelius Jr. (736). Handicap series: (1) Billioni (844), (2) Sternthal (803), and (3) Anderson (797).
Cornelius Jr. is the average leader with 221. Yoursh is second with 210. Jeff Bragg is third with 209, and Richy Thomas is fourth with 208.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
