The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Shenango Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Buhl Park in Hermitage.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the Shenango Valley Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer's Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.
“The Alzheimer’s Association draws hundreds of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Amy Ritzel, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are looking forward to gathering with area families on Walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and over 500,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/shenangovalley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.