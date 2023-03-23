PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — When Jamie Heckman saw her list of available performers for this year’s musical at Reynolds High School, she faced a dilemma.
She had only one male performer, sophomore Luke Morris.
With an unique situation, Heckman came up with a unique solution. Instead of putting on a conventional musical — like last year’s performance of “Legally Blonde” — she opted for “Broadway Junior Revue,” a show featuring 14 popular songs from Broadway and Disney stage shows.
“This afforded us the opportunity to cast him in many different parts,” Heckman said.
So instead of playing one role, Morris will be taking on eight parts, including both Prince for both Cinderella and Rapunzel in “Agony,” from “Into the Woods,” which Morris called his favorite performance.
Senior Ella Valimont plays seven roles — including solos in “So Much Better,” from “Legally Blonde” and the haunting “Beautiful City,” from “Godspell.”
With 14 songs from 14 different musicals, the costume changes are daunting, but Heckman said she made things a little simpler by outfitting the entire cast in black-colored base clothing with most costume changes being a matter of throwing a jacket or dress over the base.
Valimont might have had the biggest challenge, shifting in only a few minutes from Princess Jasmine’s handmaiden in “These Palace Walls” from “Aladdin” to Mary Poppins — complete with Victorian-era lace-up boots for “Step in Time.”
But she’s used to making quick costume changes after playing the clotheshorse main character last year in “Legally Blonde.”
“I had to learn last year when I was Elle Woods,” Valimont said. “So I was used to this.”
Heckman said she expects a return to more typical musical performances in the future. Morris is returning as a male performer and there is plenty of talent in the pipeline, including fifth-grader Bryson Koren, who plays Michael Banks for “Step in Time.”
“Our young group are incredible vocalists and performers and I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished.”
Reynolds Theatre Department will perform “Broadway Junior Revue” 7 p.m. tonight, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for juniors and seniors. Tickets are available at the door.
