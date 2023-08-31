Students in Sharon and Mercer school districts returned to classes this week, marking a beginning for the 2023-24 school year throughout the area. Since Aug. 21, the beginning of Farrell’s school year, students at school districts throughout the area have been, one after another.
With the opening of classes in Mercer Tuesday and Sharon Wednesday, most local students are in school. Brookfield Local School District begins classes Tuesday, the day after Labor Day.
Jamestown Area students began classes Aug. 24, but the year there will barely be started before school closes for a week to accommodate the Jamestown Fair, which will begin Tuesday and run through Saturday.
