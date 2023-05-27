SHIPPENSBURG – A state championship is a place to showcase your talent. And Slippery Rock’s Levi Prementine didn’t miss his opportunity.
He claimed his second gold medal of the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday and the Slippery Rock boys finished as the Class 2A runner-ups.
Prementine ran 38.19 to claim the 300-meter hurdles. He also finished sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.74) and was a part of the Rockets’ second-place 4x400 relay.
The Slippery Rock junior won the long jump on Friday, and he was the only local to win a gold medal at state.
“It feels great finally having all my hard work pay off,” Prementine said. “Coming to states, getting two firsts, it feels amazing.”
Slippery Rock amassed 40 points, falling just behind Danville’s 45.
Prementine, Sam Schwartz, Tyler Arblaster and Eli Anderson were the runner-ups in the 4x400 after running a 3:24.72.
The rest of the Rockets showed up as well. Anderson was right behind Prementine in the 300 hurdles. He finished with a time of 38.35 for third place.
Arblaster took sixth in the 400 (50.19), and Dustin Joyce was 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 41-10 1/4.
“We’re definitely a team to look out for next year because we’re all juniors, so we’re just gonna get better in the offseason,” Prementine said.
GIRLS
Lakeview’s Erika McGowan came in third in the pole vault after a long battle with Bermudian Springs’ Lilyana Carlson and Trinity’s Adeline Woodward. However, Carlson earned the win with a vault of 12 feet. McGowan reached 11-6.
Lydia Reed came in sixth in the Class 2A 400 with a time of 58.98. She joined Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot and Kendall Emmert to run the 4x400. The Sailors finished eighth with a 4:10.10.
Greenville’s Maggie Goodlin finished fourth on the podium. She threw 37-3 1/4 in the 2A shot put.
The Greenville 4x800 relay team of
