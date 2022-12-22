IT WAS NOT THE first time Rocky had killed a huge buck at the end of deer season. Back in the year 2000, he shot a beautiful 10-point trophy on the very last day. On that occasion, he had been hunting for either a buck or a doe (that’s when the Game Commission first opened up either sex in the late season), and he had started the day with a “brown is down” mindset, meaning he would shoot either a buck or doe, just as long as he got a deer. In fact, he shot the doe first, and was dragging it up the fire trail when his big buck appeared.
But this year he was hunting buck only, because he was jokingly jealous of his teenage son, who had topped the F-Troop charts with a 10-point buck of his own (his first buck ever) last year. It didn’t have the magnificent rack that Rocky’s 8-point carried this year, but it was a beautiful buck nonetheless.
Michael and Rocky went in on the old fire trail before daybreak and walked in a mile; then Michael headed up the mountain to hunt an old boulder that looked over the deep valley below, while Rocky hiked a ways further. Rocky made his way to his chosen spot (very near where his son killed the 10-pointer last year). He meandered up the steep slope for several hundred yards, and after daylight came, he saw a deer, which surprised him, since he and Michael and two other F-Troop hunters failed to see any deer at all the previous day.
So on Rocky trudged, without much hope, but with the stalking skills he had developed over 25+ years of deer hunting, all on this same state game lands. He had also learned how to look for signs of movement that could be an ear, a tail, the flat line of the back of a deer. Early in this hike, Rocky spotted a deer, which gave him some excitement, especially when he saw it was a buck, but it passed out of sight before he could get a good look. Later, about 10:00 a.m., Rocky saw another deer, this one clearly a doe. He watched it carefully for 10 or 15 minutes, being careful not to spook the deer, because another deer might be following.
And another one was, at a long distance up the hill. Even at that range Rocky could see it was a magnificent animal following the doe, a huge buck with towering antlers and a big body under its spine.
Several minutes passed while Rocky calmed his nerves and tried to focus on the buck’s huge bulk and the exact spot where he should aim on the deer. It looked like a monster coming straight down at him, even to an experienced hunter like himself. The two deer ambled closer and stopped at about 50 or 60 yards, then turned to give Rocky a side-hill view. Bang! Rocky shot and the buck jumped and ran, the doe following, then jumped again and ran uphill a short ways when Bang! Rocky shot again, and put the big deer down. Rocky knew that you always anchor a hit deer if he‘s not down and out yet. Rocky waited, and the buck didn’t move. He waited a few more minutes. Then texted, Big Buck Down, and soon Michael appeared on the scene.
“Holy crap!” Michael remarked at the huge 8-Point. “But it doesn’t look like a 10-point, does it?” Their father/son bantering concluded, they settled into the tasks of field-dressing the deer and dragging it down to the fire trail, where they would cart it out of the woods and into their utility vehicle and then back to camp.
And another great season for Camp F-Troop and the Greggs family hunting tradition concluded.
