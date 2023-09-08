BOYS GOLF
• West Middlesex 154, Hickory 159 — At Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, Bowen Briggs fired a 1-over-par 35 and Johnathan Young shot a 36 to lead the Region 2 Big Reds past the Region 6 Hornets in a 9-hole match.
Owen Hamelly and Tyler Boyle shot 38s to lead the way for Hickory.
West Middlesex: Briggs 35, Young 36, Caden Bender 40, John Partridge 43.
Hickory: Hamelly 38, Boyle 38, Aidan Rueberger 41, Grady Kapusta 42.
North Hills Invitational
Corry High School hosted the North Hills Invitational on Thursday at North Hills Municipal Golf Course and the coach Ralph Sundelin’s Lakeview golf team, which wrapped up the Region 1 title on Wednesday, captured the team title.
Due to rain, the + over par scoring system was used. Each player competed on 14 holes.
The Sailors won the event at +19, followed by North East (+30), Ft. LeBoeuf Blue (+35), Gen. McLane (+36), and Fairview (+37). Slippery Rock was +92.
Philip Randolph of Meadville was the individual champion at +1. Ft. LeBoeuf’s Blue’s Troy Bickel finished second. Lakeview’s Adam Snyder (+3) placed third, and Lakeview’s Jackson Gadsby and Cathedral Prep’s Conner Laird were both +4.
Lakeview: Snyder +2, Gadsby +3, Owen Dye +5, Maddox Bell +6.
Slippery Rock: Kolby Schooley +17, Tyler Rice +19, Nick Alter +23, Jaxson Whitby +33.
Other teams that competed in the tourney: Cathedral Prep, Corry, Franklin, Gen. McLane, Harbor Creek, McDowell, Meadville, Oil City, Rocky Grove, Saegertown, Seneca, Titusville, Union City, and Warren.
• Brookfield 186, Liberty 211 — At Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield Twp., freshman Cody Davidson shot a 40 and sophomore Braydon DeMaria posted a 43 as the Warriors defeated Liberty in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference match.
Dominic Nohra (42) and Evan Bates (46) were the top linksters for the Leopards.
Brookfield: Davidson 40, DeMaria 43, Hunter Warrender 49, Bray Coleman 54.
Liberty: Nohra 42, Bates 46, William Woods 58, Zaid Amireh 65.
GIRLS GOLF
• West Middlesex 133, Grove City 154 — At Deer Creek Golf Course in Hubbard, West Middlesex standout Kate Sowers fired a 1-under-par 33 to power coach Brad Sarchet’s Reds past the Eagles in a 9-hole contest.
Elle Myford led the way for Grove City with a 48.
West Middlesex: Sowers 33, Maya Mourtacos 49, Reagan Diaz 51.
Grove City: Myford 48, Emily McIlwain 51, Annie Arnold 55.
GIRLS SOCCER
• Slippery Rock 6, Meadville — At Troy-Alan Stadium in Slippery Rock, Ava Reich had a hat trick to power the Region 2 Rockets past the Region 6 Bulldogs.
Reich fired in a pair of goals in the first half and captured the hat trick with 19:18 left in regulation.
Brielle Jordan, Brooke Arblaster, and Emily Plyler scored the other goals for Slippery Rock.
• Franklin 7, West Middlesex 1 — At West Middlesex, the Region 5 Knights fired 40 shots on goal and picked up the win over Region 1 West Middlesex.
Katelynn Moyer and Millie Myers split time in goal for the Big Reds. Moyer made four saves and Myers posted 14 saves.
Franklin only led the match 2-0 at halftime.
Delaney Donaldson scored for West Middlesex and Emily Davano had six shots on goal and assisted on the goal.
Franklin had 18 players and WM had eight. WM coach David Moyer reported that the Knights played 11 vs. 8 and dropped to 10 vs. 7 when a player came out to be checked for an injury, then reverted back to 11v.8.
“It was a beautiful night for soccer and we appreciate our fans,” said Moyer.
• Hickory 4, Wilmington 3 (OT) — Under the lights at Hornet Stadium, Region 2 Hickory edged the Region 1 Hounds in a thriller.
Hickory opened the scoring fast with a breakaway goal by Gracey Stover off a solid through ball from Emmi Rossi.
Lauren Harkless put the Hornets up 2-0 with a goal, but the Hounds rebounded to tie the match at 2-all.
Harkless also had a feed to Rossi who buried a shot from 40 yards out.
With under five minutes to play in overtime, Cecelia Perman was swarmed by defenders and played the ball to senior Izzy Delgros, who poured on the speed and beat the last defender for a goal.
Rossi and Harkless each had a goal and an assist, Stover and Delgros had one goal each, Perman collected an assist, and Alexxa Miller made eight saves.
Carly Hogg, Emily Arblaster, and Isabella Melnik scored for Wilmington (1-3). Analiese Hendrickson had an assist. Brianna Jenkins made four saves.
• Columbiana 6, Brookfield 2 — At Addison Field in Brookfield, Adalyn Quigley, Camille Jeffries, and Annah Clemmer scored two goals each as the Clippers defeated the Warriors.
Mya Jumper and Madisyn Fisher scored for Brookfield. Jasmine Hubbard made 26 saves for the Warriors.
BOYS SOCCER
• Hickory 4, Wilmington 2 — At New Wilmington, Gio Rossi, Kory Semanco, and Luka Harmer had goals as the Region 2 Hornets topped the Region 1 Hounds.
Rossi, Harmer, and Landon Koerth had one assist each. Connor Stoyer made five saves to earn the win.
Beckett Miller had both goals for Wilmington. Jake Wilson and Colin Hill assisted. Josh Legnosky collected six saves in goal.
• Hickory 4, West Middlesex 2 — At West Middlesex Wednesday, Eric McCrimmon had a hat trick as the Region 2 Hornets defeated the Region 1 Reds.
Semanco had a goal and assist for Hickory and Harmer was credited with two assists. Stoyer made two saves in goal.
WM stats were published in Thursday’s edition of The Herald.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
• Sharon 3, Mercer 1 — At Mercer, the Tigers picked up a 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20 Region 3 win over the Mustangs.
Sharon: Jamoria Crumby 40 assists, 12 digs; Kylee Hasan 8 kills, 9 digs, 6 blocks; Tay Chester 15 kills, 5 digs; Ondrea Young 8 kills; Victorya Byler 8 kills; Emmalie Yobe 6 digs; Kylie Weirick 6 digs. Mercer: No stats reported.
JV: Mercer, 2-0. Game scores not submitted.
• West Middlesex 3, Kennedy Catholic 0 — At Hermitage, coach Carole O’Dell’s Reds (3-2) picked up the Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic (0-3), 25-7, 25-22, 25-14.
KC’s coach is O’Dell’s daughter Marisa. It is her first year as Golden Eagles’ volleyball coach.
West Middlesex: Caitlin Stephens 5 kills, 9 assists, 6 digs; Mercedes McNutt 12 digs; Maggie Briggs 6 kills; Avery Hanahan 5 kills, 8 digs; Emma Mild 5 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs. Kennedy Catholic: No stats reported.
JV: West Middlesex, 25-21, 26-24.
• Slippery Rock 3, Commodore Perry 0 — At “The Rock Box” in Slippery Rock, the Region 3 Rockets grabbed a 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 sweep over the Region 1 Panthers (2-2).
Slippery Rock: No stats reported. Commodore Perry: Auna Dias 10 digs; Kennedy Cropp 6 digs; Lena Villaman 6 blocks.
JV: Slippery Rock, 25-15, 25-13.
• Hickory 3, Greenville 2 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage, Leah Garm had 12 kills and 11 digs in the Region 5 Hornets’ 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 18-16 win over Region 3 Greenville.
Hickory (3-2): Zamyra Smith 8 kills; Bella Multari 24 assists, 8 digs; Arianna Deblasio 18 digs. Greenville: No stats reported.
JV: Hickory, 25-22, 26-24.
• Campbell Memorial 3, Brookfield 0 — At Campbell, the Red Devils recorded a 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 sweep in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference clash.
Brookfield: Cailey Wellman 14 kills, 7 digs, 9 blocks; Sarah Lindholm 12 kills, 6 digs; Rylie Burdge 11 assists; Ariana Jones 9 kills; Leah Wlodarski 8 digs.
JV: Campbell Memorial, 26-24, 25-14.
