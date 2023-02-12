GIRLS BASKETBALL• Brookfield 57, South Range 43 — At Brookfield Saturday, coach Ken Forsythe’s Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a 17-5 record with a non-conference win over the Raiders (10-11).
The game was tied 16-all at the end of the first quarter and Brookfield led 30-25 at halftime. The Warriors outscored South Range 12-5 in the third quarter and went on to grab the win.
Cailey Wellman had a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double for Brookfield, Sophia Hook scored 17 points, dished out six assists, and had five steals, and Katie Gibson contributed 11 points.
Emma Cunningham led South Range with 15 points and Taylor McClish added 12.
Brookfield now heads to the OHSAA Div. III Cuyahoga Falls Regional/Northeast 2 Sectional/District playoffs. The fifth-seeded Warriors host No. 18 Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to play No. 15 Cortland-Lakeview.
• Meadville 55, Jamestown 20 — At Jamestown Saturday night, Alex Gallagher scored 19 points and Marlaya McCoy 17 as the Region 5 Bulldogs (6-14) defeated the Region 1 Muskies (4-16).
Meadville led 13-8 after eight minutes and pulled away by outscoring Jamestown 19-4 in the second quarter.
Aliviah Ashton added 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Alayna Cadman led Jamestown with nine points.
• Tonight’s West Middlesex at Kennedy Catholic game is varsity only. The game tips off at 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL• Sharpsville 74, Venango Catholic 43 — At Venango Catholic High School in Oil City Saturday, Liam Campbell and Braden Scarvel posted double-doubles for the Blue Devils (9-11) in the win over the Vikings (5-17).
Campbell had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Scarvel scored 14 and grabbed 10 boards to lead Sharpsville. Also, Luke Staunch added 10 points and Garen Levis contributed five assists and five steals.
James Henry scored a game-high 23 points for VC and Nico Blauser bucketed 15.
• Kennedy Catholic 57, Meadville 48 — At Hermitage on Saturday, coach Rick Mancino’s Region 1 Golden Eagles rallied for a big win over Region 7 Meadville.
Meadville led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter and 31-22 at halftime. KC outscored the Bulldogs 19-10 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth frame.
Thorsten Hart led the way for the Golden Eagles (11-8) with 17 points, Levi Hailstock scored 14, and Nick Ondo contributed eight points.
