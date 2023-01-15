SATURDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL• Kennedy Catholic 52, Mercyhurst Prep 27 — At Hermitage, sophomore star Layke Fields fired in 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to power the Region 1 Golden Eagles (7-4) to an impressive win over Region 3 Mercyhurst Prep (8-5) on Saturday.
“It was a huge win for our program playing against a very traditionally-strong Mercyhurst Prep team,” said KC coach Justin Magestro. “They are really well-coached and have high IQ and tough players. It’s only going to help us in region play and into the playoffs. Any time you get an opportunity to play against a team like that, you take it, and we appreciate them coming to KC to play.”
KC’s stifling defense held the Lakers to single digit scoring in each quarter. KC led 26-13 at halftime and outscored MP 26-14 in the second half.
Monique Vincent scored eight points for Kennedy Catholic, Bella Magestro had seven points and seven rebounds, and Cassie Dancak chipped in seven points and six boards.
Olivia Kulyk scored 11 points for Mercyhurst Prep and Sadie Messer added eight markers.
“I thought we really solid defensively and that’s what we hang our hat on,” said Magestro. “If we can continue to defend like we did today, the chance for future success down the road is greater.
“Layke did a great job and had another big game. Our goal is every game to have under 12 turnovers and we only had 11 and rebound-wise we try to get 30 and had 29, so I’m pretty happy with that too.
“Each game our guards just keep shooting better and better and that helps our post players, Layke in particular so teams can’t double and triple down on her. Mo(nique) Vincent and Hayden Keith have really been shooting well from three-point land the last several games. We need them knocking down those threes. Mo also did a phenomenal job getting us into our offensive sets.
“I also thought Cassie (Dancak) played a phenomenal game. She just keeps getting better and better every game. She’s long and her footwork keeps improving. Her defense was good and she was able to get some points. That’s big for us when she can defend and score in the post with Layke.”
• Hickory 50, Sharon 35 — At “The Hive” in Hermitage on Saturday afternoon, coach Matt Fabian’s Hornets (2-3, 6-6) picked up a Region 4 win against the Tigers (1-3, 9-4).
Hickory jumped out to a 14-2 lead after eight minutes and led 21-13 at halftime en route to the win.
Malana Beach bucketed 15 points for Hickory, Kimora Roberts scored 14, and Kaelyn Fustos added 10 points. Also, Madison Jones grabbed 10 rebounds and Mariah Swanson contributed eight points and five steals.
India McGee led the way for Sharon with 13 points and Lacey Root contributed 10 markers.
