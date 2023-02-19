Hickory High wrestlers Brody Bishop, Connor Saylor, and Ty Holland captured District 10 Class 3A individual championships on Saturday at the Section 1-AA Tournament at Meadville Area Senior High School’s “House of Thrills.”
Bishop captured the 107-pound championship with an 8-6 decision over Ben Fuller of Meadville in the finals.
Saylor rolled in the 139-pound championship match with a 12-2 major decision over Cathedral Prep’s Brandon Byrd.
Holland captured the 189 title by pinning Cathedral Prep’s Isaiah Harrick in 1:32.
Hickory’s Dylan O’Brien (121 pounds) and Mike Reardon (127) earned second-place finishes. In the finals, O’Brien was pinned in 2:12 by Cathedral Prep’s Keegan Oler while Reardon dropped a 6-0 decision to
