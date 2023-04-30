West Middlesex sophomore AnnaSophia Viccari led the Reds on Saturday at the Franklin Track & Field Invitational.
Viccari finished first in the 800 (2:30.36) and 1600 (5:38.11) and placed third in the 3200 in a time of 12:46.47.
Abby Keckler placed second in the long jump (14-9) and took third in both the 300 hurdles (54.70) high jump (4-5).
Ella Bartholomew placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 55.20 while Phoebe Wilson finished fifth in both the shot put (29-6) and javelin (80-5).
WM BOYS
Nick Varga and Luke Schneider earned first-place finishes for the WM boys. Varga won the 400 in 53.75 while Schneider captured the 1600 in 4:44.92.
Both Varga and Schneider ran on the Big Reds’ second-place 1600 relay team (3:48.20) along with Aiden Thompson and Dennis Jones.
