Ruthie Thompson was recently honored by South Pymatuning Community Church by the Rev. David Searle, pastor, and the church congregation.
Mrs. Thompson has faithfully served in the church ministry since the church’s incorporation in 1972 and also was celebrating her 90th birthday. In addition to a birthday celebration, because of her love for and involvement in children’s ministries, the church family donated $400 in her honor to a church missionary who operates a children’s orphanage in Kenya, Africa. Mrs. Thompson continues to serve the Lord in many church functions.
