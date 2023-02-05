BOYS BASKETBALL• Greenville 64, Northwestern 31 — At Greenville, the Trojans followed up Friday’s Region 5 win over Wilmington with a victory against the Region 4 Wildcats on Saturday night.
Greenville wasted no time in asserting control of the game by outscoring Northwestern 29-5 in the first quarter.
Logan Lentz fired in 22 points for the Trojans (12-5), Noah Philson tallied 15 markers, and Mason Vannoy added 11 points.
Jack Miller led Northwestern (2-16) with 12 points and Malcolm Schaefer contributed eight points.
• Cardinal Mooney 56, Sharon 35 — At Youngstown, the Cardinals (11-6) picked up a win over the Tigers on Saturday night.
Mooney held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter and pulled away by outscoring Sharon 23-10 before halftime.
Rocco Turner and Ashton O’Brien scored 17 points each for Cardinal Mooney and Nick Pregibon posted nine points.
Owen Schenker led Sharon (10-8) with 13 points, Santino Piccirilli scored eight, and Derek Douglas added six points.
OHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the basketball playoff brackets on Sunday.
Coach Shawn Hammond’s Brookfield boys team (No. 9 seed) is in the Div. III Canton Regional/Northeast 2 Sectional/District bracket.
The Warriors will host a game on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. They will face the winner of a Feb. 21 game between No. 15 Campbell Memorial vs. No. 22 Ravenna Southeast.
Coach Ken Forsythe’s Brookfield girls team is in the Div. III Cuyahoga Falls Regional/Northeast 2 Sectional/District bracket.
Brookfield, which is seeded fifth, hosts No. 18 seed Cardinal Mooney on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Hickory competed at Saturday’s YSU High School Meet at the Watts and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) in Youngstown.
Luca Bertolasio won the long jump (22-9 1/4) and the 60-meter dash in 7.06.
Keenan Scullin (7.29) finished sixth in
