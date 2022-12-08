SCHOOL BOARDS REORGANIZE
Hermitage
HERMITAGE — The Hermitage school board appointed its officers and set the meeting schedule for 2023 during their meeting Monday evening.
Timothy Kizak was reappointed board president and Chris Ruffo was reappointed vice president. Both votes were unanimous by the board.
The school board set the 2023 board meeting schedule. Work sessions will be at 6 p.m. and meetings at 6:30 p.m. Most of the work sessions and following meetings are scheduled for the third Monday of each month, with the exception of January, February and December.
There is also an additional work session scheduled for 6 p.m. May 8.
Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE — The Sharpsville school board appointed its officers and approved its 2023 meeting schedule Monday.
Board member Jerry Trontel was reappointed president, while member Ron Barnes was reappointed vice president.
Both votes were 6 to 3. Board member Joseph Toth nominated member Darla Grandy for both president and vice president. The nominations failed, with board members Toth, Grandy and Rosemary Ferguson losing against the remaining six board members who voted in favor of Trontel for president and Barnes for vice president.
The school board also unanimously approved its 2023 meeting schedule.
Meetings will be at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month, except for the January, February and June meetings on Tuesdays. Work sessions will be the second Monday of each month, except for April’s work session which falls on a Tuesday.
There will be no work session or meeting in July, while the December reorganization and regular meeting will be held Dec. 4, 2023.
