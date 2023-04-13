THE POCKET Pounders won the third section of the Reynolds Commercial League. They ended the section with 26 wins. Team members are Tyler Gregg, D.J. DiSalvo, Zack Arena, Jarred DeSalvo, and Tyler Tarr.
The Pocket Pounders joined The Herculoids, Let’s Go Brandon, and Cobblestone Hotel/Suites in the roll-off for the league championship that was held on April 10.
Team season highs went to the following. Scratch game: (1) The Pocket Pounders (1052), (2) The Herculoids (983), and (3) PI&I Express (947). Handicap game: (1) The Pocket Pounders (1243), (2) Cobblestone Hotel & Suites (1175), and (3) PI&I Express (1171).
Scratch series: (1) The Pocket Pounders (2787), (2) PI&I Express (2784), and (3) The Herculoids (2732). Handicap series: (1) PI&I Express (3249), (2) The Pocket Pounders (3351), and (3) Let’s Go Brandon (3340).
Mens individual highs were held by the following. Scratch game: (1) Tarr (276), (2) Greg Yoursh (269), and (3) Peircen Fenton (268). Handicap game: (1) Jarred DiSalvo (300), (2) Tylor Gregg (293), and (3) Tarr (286).
Scratch series: (1) Ted Long (706), (2) Tarr (704), and (3) Yoursh (700). Handicap series: (1) Gregg (776), (2) Dave Kowalski (736), and (3) Long (735).
Women’s highs went to the following. Scratch game: (1) Tera Wilson (258), (2) Missy Furmanek (257), and (3) Val Filer (246). Handicap game: (1) Alyssa Vestal (286), (2-tie) Furmanek and Wilson (281), and (3) Filer (279).
Scratch series: (1) Furmanek (670), (2) Wilson (651, and (3) Filer (633). Handicap series: (1) Furmanek (736), (2) Filer (735), and (3) Wilson (720).
Yoursh led the men in average with 208. Long was second with 200. Tarr was third with 197, and Fenton was fourth with 195.
Furmanek leads the women with 188. Wilson is second with 186. Robbie Clifford is third with 176, and Filer is fourth with 172.
• Big Mac’s Seal Coating won the fourth section of the Dam Merkosky Memorial League. They ended the session with 234½ points. Team members are Darren McAnich, Casey Dumars, Ron Merchant, and George Rearick.
They joined Team NAP, Krown Rust Protection, and MR Power Equipment in the championship roll-off that was held on April 11. The third game of the roll-off will be held on Tuesday, as a power outage prevented the final game from being played.
Team season highs belong to the following. Scratch series: (1) Team NAP (2780), team Members are Corey Pagliarini, Geo Rossi, Ryan Fraley, and Adam Scott; (2) Our Gang’s Lounge (2762). Handicap series: (1) M&R Power Equipment (3015), team members are Kevin Clark, Jeremy Jancso, Justin Bowers, and George Billyk III; (2) Big Mac’s Sealing (2982).
Scratch game: (1) Luigi’s Pizza (1007), team Members are Russ Laird Jr., Greg Laird, Evan Muller Jr., and Trent Pektas; (2) Seven Seas Pools & Spas (979). Handicap game: (1) Knott’s Interiors (1113), team members are Kaleb Brown, Chuck Knott, Rick Busch, and Henry Jackson; (2) In Your Face Cupcakes (1099).
Individual awards go to the following. (1) Scratch series: (1) Richy Thomas (825), and (2) Adam Scott (792). Handicap Series: (1) Jeff Van Ord (848) and (2) Bill Johnson Jr. (834).
Scratch game: (1) Shawn Hoover, Brent Elliot, and Muller Jr. (all 300s). Handicap game: (1) Mario Schultz (326), (2) Ryan Fraley (316), and (3-tie) Merchant and Joe Gaydek IV (315).
Shawn Hoover is the average leader with 221.94. Scott is second with 221.28. Pektas is third with 220, and Elliot is fourth with 219.
Steve Feigert and Burton Stiles are tied for the points lead with 101.5. Van Ord is second with 98.5. Jeff Guthrie is third with 97 and Zack Guthrie is fourth with 95.
• Jim Shorkey Auto won the 3rd section of the Miller Lite Classic League andOlympic Fun Center was the wild card winner for the 4th spot in theoverall standings. They will join Cooper Automotive and Playing Hooky Fishingin a roll-off for the league championship that was held on April 12.
Jim Shorkey Auto team members are Pat Pruent, Terry Dudzenski Sr., George Clark, and Terry Dudzenski Jr. Olympic Fun Center team members are Brenda Scrivens, Joe Smith, Dawn Smith, and Jim Scrivens.
Team high’s go to the following. Scratch game: (1) Playing Hooky Fishing (1008), team members are Rick Busch, Kyle Wentling, George Uhl, and Shawn Hoover; (2) Ron’s Sign Shop (948) and (3) Ten Pin Alley (828). Handicap game: (1-tie) Olympic Fun Center/Cooper Automotive (1083).
Scratch series: (1) One Final Clean (2699), team members are Keith Brown, Rich Billioni, Mike Mettee, and Chris Karsnak; (2) Jim Shorkey Auto (2558). Handicap series: (1) Knott’s Interiors (3123), team members are Jerry Jara, Chuck Knott, Glenn Karsnak, and Henry Jackson; (2) Splitz (2987).
Individual awards are held by the following. Scratch game: (1) Scott Killian, Shawn Hoover, and Jackson (all 300s). Handicap game: (1) Keith Brown (341), (2) Jara (340), and (3) Jim Scrivens (320).
Scratch series: (1) Kiel Marano (794), (2) Dylan Leskey (865), and (3) Wentling (752). Handicap series: (1) Busch (868), (2) Stephanie Cooper (863), and (3) Don Koewacich (841).
Busch is the points leader with 102.5. Clark is second with 94.5. Uhl is third with 93, and Koewacich is fourth with 92.
Kiel Marano is the men’s average leader with 229. Killian is second with 222. Chris Karsnak is third with 221.79, and Shawn Hoover is fourth with 221.57.
Cooper leads the women with 200. Dawn Smith is second with 190. Lavica Marano is third with 187, and Brenda Scrivens is fourth with 169.
• Ginny Leftheris won the fourth and final section of the Friday Night J&B Garage Singles League.
She joined Sue Lipo, Phil George, and Tim Holt in the roll-off for the league championship that was held on Friday.
Men’s season highs are as follows. Scratch game: (1) Tim Holt (300), (2) Richy Thomas (289), and (3) Phil George (279). Handicap game: (1) Tim Holt (329), (2) Thomas (323), and (3) Logan Holt (309).
Scratch series: (1) Thomas (760), (2) George (747), and (3) Dave Murray (700). Handicap series: (1) Logan Holt (819), (2) George (798), and (3) Thomas (790).
Women’s highs went to the following. Scratch game: (1) Genny Leftheris (219), (2) Natalie Dudzenski (211), and (3) Ashtyn Cupic (202). Handicap game: (1) Genny Leftheris (283), (2) Cupic (275), and (3) Dudzenski (269).
Scratch series: (1) Dudzenski (572), (2) Cupic (570), and (3), Genny Leftheris (565). Handicap series: (1) Cupic (774), (2) Genny Leftheris (760), and (3) Dudzenski (749).
Thomas led the men in average with 213, George was second with 203, and Logan Holt was third with 199.
Dudzenski led the women with 164. Genny Leftheris was second with 158, and Cupic was third with 154.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
