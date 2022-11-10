COOPER Automotive was the first section winner in the 10 Pin Miller Light Classic League that competes at Ten Pin Alley. They ended the section with 209 points. Team members are Stephanie Cooper, Dustin Burdette, Don Koewacich, and Steve Feigert. Knott’s Interior’s finished 2nd with 206 points, while Olympic Fun Center was 3rd with 204.
Team season highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Playing Hooky Fishing (2496), team members are Rick Busch, Kyle Wentling, George Uhl, and Shawn Hoover; (2) Ron’s Sign Shop (2466). Handicap series: (1) Olympic Fun Center (3002), team members are Brenda Scrivens, Dawn Smith, Joe Smith, and Jim Scrivens; (2) Knott’s Interiors (2959).
Scratch game: (1) Cooper Automotive (952), (2) One Final Clean (889), and (3) 10 Pin Alley (813). Handicap game: (1) Jim Shorkey Automotive (1055), team members are Pat Pruent, Terry Dudzenski Sr., Terry Dudzenski Jr. and George Clark; (2) Splitz (1054).
Individual highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Kiel Marano (777), (2) Hoover (763), and (3) Jim,Scrivens (701). Handicap series: (1), Koewacich (841), (2) Glenn Karsnak (803), and (3) Clark (795).
Scratch game: (1-tie) Scott Killian and Henry Jackson (300), and (2) Christopher Karsnack (278). Handicap game: (1) Brenda Scrivens (311), (2-tie) Feigert and Uhl (309).
Uhl is the points leader with 47. Lavica Marano and Killian are tied for second with 34, while Clark is third with 32.
Kiel Marano leads the men in average with 227. Killian is second with 223. Hoover is third with 221, while Christopher Karnsack is fourth with 216.
Cooper leads the women with 192.97. Lavaica Marano is second with 192.26. Dawn Smith is third with 176, while Dawn Dunkerley is fourth with 168.
League stats are as follows: There are 34 bowlers (28 men and 6 women) in the league. The overall league average is 191. The men average 194, the women 180.
There are 13 averages at 200 or better. There have been 15 700 series, two 300 games, and two 299 games.
• The Penguins won the first section of the Reynolds VFW League. They ended with 18 wins. Team members are Jim Rowe, Wayne Smargiasso, Mike Kloss, Guy Brooks, and John Fry. Team 8 and Team Rhino tied for second with 16 wins, while Team 6 was third with 15.
Team season highs are as follows (All Scratch). Series: (1) Penguins (2744), (2) Pocket Pounders (2616), and (3) Team Rhino (2599). Game: (1) Penguins (975), (2) Team Rhino (927), and (3) Team 6 (912).
Individual season highs go to the following (All scratch). Series: (1) Brooks (694), (2) Greg McKnight (643), and (3) Brian Uhrin (642). Game: (1-tie) Gordy Webster and Brooks (246), (2) Shawn Heim (245), and (3) Radar Heffern (243).
Brooks is the average leader with 201. Uhrin is second with 198. Shawn Heim is third with 188 and Webster is fourth with 186.
• Reaper Crew won the first session of the Erme’s Mixed Bowling League that competes at Sunset Lanes. They ended the session with 21 wins. Team members are Karen Markle, Mike Thomas, and Lynn Markle. The Underdogs were second with 18 wins. Four teams were tied for third with 17 wins.
Team series highs are held by the following (as of the end of Oct. 31). Scratch series: (1) Team 1 (2190), team members are Joe Gaydek IV, Mikhalia Hoover, and George Billyk III; (2) BallFingers (2034), and (3) Average Control (1936). Handicap series: (1) FDB (2583), team members are Tammy Bowers, Randy Bowers, Christina Durham, and Adam Welsh; (2) Gutter Disappointment (2565), and (3) The Pinheads (2559).
Scratch game: (1) Team 10 (795), team members are Matt Olson, Alex Hlumyk, David Boyd, and Adam Welsh; (2) Power Poles (712), and (3) The Dreamers (674). Handicap game: (1) Underdogs (925), team members are David Vasil, Danny Sormaz, John Yoursh and Bob Headings; (2) The Motley Crew (905), and (3) Reaper Crew (882).
Men’s individual highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) George Billyk III (673), (2) Joe Gaydek IV (666), and (3) Justin Bowers (605). Handicap series: (1) Jeremy Bowers (712), (2) Nick Weber (685) and (3) Brad Greenawalt (675).
Scratch game: (1) Adam Welsh (300), (2) William Daniels (272) and (3) Matt Olson (266). Handicap game: (1) Mike Stanton (296), (2) Jake Dillon (288), and (3) Mike Thomas (262).
Women’s highs are as follows. Scratch series: (1) Mikhalia Hoover (553), (2) Andrea Sweesy (528), and (3) Christina Durham (451). Handicap series: (1) Christina McFall (666) (2) Mary Jo Harakal (646), and (3) Amy Bowers (610).
Scratch game: (1) Ashtyn Cupic (216), (2) Beth McCracken Griffin (188) and (3) Tammy Bowers (178). Handicap game: (1) Sharleen Moore (271), (2) Roberta Dillon (243) and (3) Stephanie Roloff (235).
Randall Ludwiczak leads the men in average with 211. Adam Welsh is second with 210. Joe Gaydek IV is third with 202 and George Billyk III is fourth with 200.
Jennifer Miller leads the women with 160. Mikhalia Hoover is second with 157. Andrea Sweesy is third with 152, and Ashtyn Cupic is fourth with 151.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
