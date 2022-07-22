HARTFORD, Ohio — One of the most anticipated events in the long and storied history of Sharon Speedway, which dates back to 1929, is set to take place tonight.
The Camping World SRX Series, now in its second year, will compete on the 3/8-mile red clay oval for their season finale. The event is a sellout with no tickets available, however, the event will be live on CBS at 8 p.m.
A star-studded lineup of 13 high profile racers will take part, including the much-anticipated battle between track co-owner Dave Blaney and his son Ryan, who have rarely raced against each other.
Dave owns 37 career wins at his home track led by 34 in the “410” Sprint Car division, including a popular 2021 World of Outlaws victory. Ryan made one Limited Sprint Car start at Sharon many years ago.
Ryan Blaney now races in the NASCAR Cup Series and captured the checkered flag in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 22.
Sharon Speedway will always hold a special place in Tony Stewart’s heart as it was the site of his first career winged “410” Sprint Car victory, which came in the inaugural “Lou Blaney Memorial” in 2009. Stewart is the defending SRX champion and is fresh off a win at I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Mo., last weekend to remain perfect on dirt.
