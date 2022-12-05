Seven MHS speakers win awards at Duquesne invitational

The Mercer High School Speech Team got an early start on the 2022-2023 speech season on Dec. 3 with Duquesne University hosting its first speech and debate tournament for high school teams on The Bluff in downtown Pittsburgh. The four-round competition attracted over 85 students representing 15 schools in from throughout western Pennsylvania.
Four rounds of competition were held in most of the seven individual speaking events as well as in four debate divisions. Trophies were presented to the top five ranking speakers/debaters in each speech and debate event.
Thirteen of the 26 members of Mercer’s 2022-23 team took part in their initial awards competition of the season and seven speakers brought home awards for placing in their events. Mercer won first place honors in three of the five events in which they competed, and four others were awarded trophies, including two fourth places and two fifths.
Leading the way for Mercer was its outstanding junior dramatic performer, Isabella Smith, who dominated her event with first place rankings in all four rounds. In addition to her gold trophy, Isabella earned her first of three bids that would automatically qualify her to compete at the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State Tournament in mid-March without having to qualify at the district tournament.
Mercer performers made it a clean sweep in the dramatic/humorous interpretation divisions as senior standout and sixth-year performer Alexander Hamilton took top honors in humorous interpretation edging out a strong field of performers with two first places, a second, and a third in four rounds. Alexander also locked down his first auto qualifying bid to the state tournament with his win at Duquesne.
Mercer’s senior oral interpretation standout Alyssa Warholic already owns two first-place finishes while competing individually for Mercer at a pair of Catholic Forensic League competitions, and she added to her successes with a first place win in prose interpretation on Saturday. Alyssa received three first place rankings and a second to garner a one-point victory in closely contested competition. Alyssa joined Isabella and Alexander in receiving her first auto qualifying bid to the state tournament on Saturday.
Four other Mercer students recorded winning performances at their first tournament of the season. Sophomore Alex Cameron won the fourth place trophy in dramatic interp; freshman Kailyn Minner was judged fourth best performer in humorous interp; senior Kendal Hartman won fifth place honors in poetry interpretation; and, finally, eighth grader Aida Seybert captured the fifth place award in humorous competition.
Mercer speakers will continue early season competitions with two more tournaments this week. On Thursday (12/8/22) Mercer will host a two-round Catholic Forensic League of Erie tournament beginning at 4:00 PM at Mercer High School. Then on Saturday (12/10/22) it’s back to Pittsburgh for more awards competition at the 48th Annual Pittsburgh North Catholic Invitational in Seven Fields, Pa.
