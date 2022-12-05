Seven MHS speakers win awards at Duquesne invitational

Mercer High School student speakers who won awards at the recent Duquesne University Invitational are, from left, Alex Cameron, fourth place in dramatic; Aida Seybert, fifth in humorous; Kaylyn Minner, fourth in humorous; Alexander Hamilton, first in humorous; Isabella Smith, first in dramatic; Alyssa Warholic, first in prose; and Kendal Hartman, fifth in poetry.