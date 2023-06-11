Sharon ARPA funding
The city of Sharon has issued the following grants with its federal American Rescue Plan funding:
• $695,000 to the new Sharon Community Development Corp., a nonprofit organization, to continue moving the city forward in revitalization and redevelopment.
• $105,000 to renew the contract of the downtown development team made up of Moreira and Courtney Cilli, the city events coordinator, for an additional year.
• $100,000 for assistance to small business and technical assistance.
• $472,700 for assistance to small business grants with a maximum grant of $25,000 to businesses that could show evidence that they were struggling due to the effects of COVID-19.
• $12,300 to Penn-Northwest Development Corp. for program administration for its services in assisting the city in awarding grants.
• $586,848 for the city’s demolition program.
• $126,933 for water and sewer infrastructure for the Silver Street line-collapse project.
• $278,408 for premium pay for city employees.
• $29,962 for premium pay for part-time employees; raising the hourly rate to $15 from $12.
• $2.6 million for revenue loss.
• $337,500 for new business incentives.
• $397,000 for air packs to the fire department, which will be offset by a FEMA grant.
• $130,808 for police department vehicles.
• $31,505 for ballistic shields and training simulation weapons for the police department.
• $5,000 for Sharon youth bike park.
• More than $3 million for business grants:
Diehl Automotive, 1300 E. State St. – $250,000 for HVAC improvements.
ACTS Theatre Group, 40 S. Irvine Ave. – $225,000 for business expansion for its theater in the former Church of the Sacred Heart.
Shenango LLC (JCL Development and Hudson Companies), 297 Shenango Ave. – $450,000 for Penn State student housing.
Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine St. – $225,000 for HVAC improvements.
Nova Destinations, 23 Chestnut Ave. – $150,000 for new-restaurant startup.
Quaker Steak and Lube, 101 Chestnut Ave. – $207,500 for business expansion.
Julian’s Bar and Grille, 234 E. State St. – $100,000; new business.
Gilbert’s Risk Solutions, 30 E. State St. – $100,000 for facade improvement.
The Winner Inc., 32 W. State St. – $100,000 for facade improvement.
Thyme in Your Kitchen, 79 E. State St. – $87,500 for facade improvement.
Webb Winery, 514 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $70,000 for winery expansion.
Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave. – $45,000 for its cooperative Kitchen Incubator project.
Lisac Properties, 200 W. Silver St. – $24,266 for facade improvement and business expansion.
The Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts and Furniture, 142 E. State St. – $20,000; new business.
Stylishly You Salon and Boutique, 19 N. Water Ave. – $12,500; new business.
Evolve, 98 E. State St. – $9,000 for business expansion.
The Corinthian Banquet Center, 47 Vine Ave. – $175,000 for business expansion.
Fruit, Dill, Goodwin and Scholl, 32 Shenango Ave. – $150,000 for facade improvement at the law firm.
The Valley Shenango Economic Development Corp., 469 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $300,000 for new business development.
WestWinn LLC, 469 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $80,000 for new business startup.
Sharon City Eyeworks, a division of Eyes of Faith Optical, 44 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $55,000 for new business and new business expansion.
Croakers Brewing Company, 74 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $70,000 for brewer expansion and relocation.
Hope Center for Arts and Technology, 115 Anson Way – $200,000 for business expansion.
Elephant No. 8 Thai Restaurant, 52 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $95,000; new business.
Shenango Valley Montessori Academy, West State Street – $85,000; new business.
Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa, 32 E. State St. – $50,000 for facade improvement.
Unwind Spa, 150 E. State St. – $22,500; new business.
D&M Realty Group, 514 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $20,000 for facade improvement.
Ano Photography, 87 & 89 E. State St. – $10,000; new business.
Snacky Paws retail shop & lunch/brunch eatery, 123 E. State St. – $55,000; new business.
