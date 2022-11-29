SHARON – A pesky squirrel is blamed for a downed power line leaving around 1,000 Penn Power customers in the greater downtown Sharon area without power late Tuesday morning, the utility said.
The outage hit shortly before 11 a.m. when the power line fell across Railroad Street at the Connelley Boulevard intersection across from The Herald parking lot.
Sharon Fire Department blocked off part of Railroad Street until electric repair crews arrived to deactivate the live line. Power was restored around 1:30 p.m.
Downtown businesses in downtown Sharon were hit by a full or partial electric outages. Quaker Steak & Lube had partial power but opted to close until power was restored.
The McDonald’s restaurant was partially without electricity but its kitchen wasn’t affected so the business remained opened.
Other businesses in Sharon City Centre also got hit such as the Save A Lot grocery store and the state Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.
The utility reported another unrelated electrical outage in Sharon early Tuesday evening on Stewart Way affecting up to 20 customers. Power was expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.
