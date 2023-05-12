HARTFORD, Ohio — Sharon Speedway is set to kick off the 2023 season tonight. The “410” Sprint Cars will headline the season-opener and will be joined by the RUSH Sprint Cars, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Econo Mods.
The “410” Sprints will race for $3,000 to-win in the first non-sanctioned show of the season as a tune-up for local teams before next Saturday’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car event. The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups. Retired racer Ed Lynch, Jr. still sits atop the all-time wins list with 50 victories over Dave Blaney, who now has 34 wins in the “410” division. Dave’s brother, Dale, has half the amount of “410” wins at 17 and is the new driver of the Barris No. 32 car.
Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.
“410” Sprint Car Payoff is: 1. $3,000, 2. $1,300, 3. $1,000, 4. $750, 5. $650, 6. $550, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $425, 10. $400, 11-13. $375, 14-16. $350, 17-20. $300, 21-24. $250. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.
The RUSH Sprint Cars are in their sixth season of existence. John Mollick opened RUSH’s season victorious last weekend at Pittsburgh. Mollick has competed in numerous divisions throughout the region and has one Big-Block Modified win on his resume at Sharon, but has yet to win in the RUSH Sprints at the Hartford oval.
Chad Ruhlman, who has won four of the five Sunbelt Rentals Weekly Series Championships, will look for a fifth $5,000 title in 2023 for car owner Tim Engles. Ruhlman leads the way at Sharon with nine victories in 24 races as no other driver has won more than two feature events amongst the 12 different winners. He’ll be joined by his son, Kevin, as a teammate in a second Tim Engles entry.
The RUSH Weekly Series Championship pays the top 20 RUSH member drivers for their best 12 races across the region with $3,500 going to the champion. Tonight’s show is also part of the “Route 7 Rumble” Series Championship. That series takes into account all races run between Sharon and Raceway 7 as the top eight drivers will share in the $2,500 point fund with $1,000 going to the champion.
The Econo Mods round out tonight’s four-division program and are starting their 14th year as a regular division at Sharon, and typically averages around a full field of cars. Brandon Blackshear, who no longer competes in the division, still sits atop the all-time wins list with 21. Three-time track champion Jeremy Double, who is still active in the division, has worked his way to second with 18 wins.
Jacob Eucker is the next active driver with 14 wins and is fourth on the list over Will Thomas III of Sharpsville, who has won eight races over the past two years. Thomas, who formerly raced in the RUSH Late Models and RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, also competes in the Big-Block Modified and Pro Stock divisions.
Fans can experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands and also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.
The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Warmups are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by racing.
Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15 while senior admission is $10. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. Children under 14 and parking are free. Pit passes are $30. Coolers and outside food or beverages are not permitted.
Next Saturday will be the first of two appearances by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars in a $10,000 to-win event along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks. Warm-ups begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the gate. Tickets are available through the World of Outlaws website.
