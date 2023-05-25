SHARPSVILLE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Commencement: 8 p.m., Friday, June 2, at Sharpsville High School football field (in the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Sharpsville High School auditorium).
Valedictorian and salutatorian: TBD
Baccalaureate: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in Sharpsville High School Auditorium. Pastor Michael Carlin of First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville will be the speaker.
GRADUATES: Tess Ague, Adam Arena, Alec Bain, Joseph Barber, Piper Bell, Abigail Bennett, Alexander Besser, Magnus Bissell, Autumn Blair, Brandyn Boone, Harrison Burckart, Blaze Campbell, Liam Campbell, Austin Cavanaugh, Ryan Chalupka, Lucio Chrestay,
Stephan Cico II, Cole Clary, Angel Cornelious, Lauren Crown, Chelsey Custer, Sierra Davis, Kellen DeJulia, Paige Doyle, Kayden Fair, Carley Fiscus, Lena Fraley, Chasie Fry, Lukas Fryman, Ashley Garon, Breanna Hanley,
Madison Harnett, Peyton Haroldson, Liliana Harvey, Jacob Haun, Vincent Haywood, Mason Henderson, Justice Henry, Alyssa Hunter, Victoria Kimpan, Mackenzie Lawrence, Jack Leipheimer, Garen Levis, Eric Lindstedt, Jada Logsdon, Austin Markle, Avery McFeaters, Tara McGee,
Paige Messett, Marissa Moore, Justin Myers, Adam Naive, Caiden Odey, Maddox O’Neill, Matthew Patrick Jr., Kylee Rabich, Mason Ray, Isabella Ritenour, Cory Roch, Daniel Roch, Jayna Roth, Dominic Sacchetti,
Braden Scarvel, Tyler Schenker, Braydon Shanor, Kaelyn Speir, Lyndzie Springer, Caitlin Stephens, Braedon Summers, Stephen Tarnoci, Michaela Tedrow, Trenton Thompson, Jacob Tonty, Andrew Toth, Caitlyn White, Riley Wiesen, William Winner, Luke Zahniser
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.