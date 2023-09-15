SHARPSVILLE – The Sharpsville Blue Devils hang on to beat the Slippery Rock Rockets as Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers breaks the school record for most passing yards in a career.
The offenses lived and died on the play of their quarterbacks, Sharpsville’s Summers and Slippery Rock’s Eli Anderson.
Early in the game it was Summers finding momentum, completing 9 of 10 passes and rushing for 40 yards to give his team a 16-0 lead.
The momentum flipped late in the second quarter though. Anderson completed his final four passes of the half for 70 yards and one touchdown. Summers went 4 of 8 to end the half for 30 yards and one interception.
At the half, the Blue Devils were up 16-6.
The third quarter didn’t see any scoring. It wasn’t until the final play of the third quarter that Summers broke the school record on a 20-yard pass to Kyle Vigotty. His accomplishment was met with cheers and fireworks.
“It feels great to have the record, I came into the game knowing how many yards I needed,” Summers said. “I wasn’t focused on it though. I was just focused on winning.”
Summers wasn’t done yet though. Late in the fourth quarter he marched his team to the end zone for a game sealing touchdown run by Jaiden White. Sharpsville won 23-6.
“We didn’t execute well today,” Sharpsville head coach Paul Picirrili said. “We won this game though and that’s what matters, but we have to clean it up.”
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final
SR 0 6 0 0 6
SH 9 7 0 7 23
SH- White, 10 run (two-point run failed)
SH- Piccirili, 32 kick
SH- Summers, 1 run (Piccirilli kick)
SR- Popovec, 37 pass from Anderson (two-point pass failed)
SH- White, 31 run (Piccirilli kick)
Team Stats
SLIPPERY ROCK SHARPSVILLE
9 First Downs 11
39 Rushing yards 173
162 Passing yards 203
19-12-2 Att-comp-int 28-19-1
201 Total yards 376
0-0 Fumbles-lost 0-0
4-40 Penalties-yards lost 11-80
Individual Stats
Rushing: SLIPPERY ROCK – Zandi 7-4, Anderson 4-23, Long 4-15, Schwartz 1-(-3); SHARPSVILLE – Summers 20-81, White 10-68, Vigotty 2-24.
Passing: SLIPPERY ROCK – Anderson 19-12-2-162; SHARPSVILLE – Summers 28-19-1-203.
Receiving: SLIPPERY ROCK – Corace 5-45, Schwartz 2-18, Popovec 2-56, Long 2-24, Glass 1-25; SHARPSVILLE –Byerly 7-77, White 6-37, Vigotty 5-72, Puskar 1-15
