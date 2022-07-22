Symptoms of heat stroke include:
Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech
Loss of consciousness (coma)
Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating
Seizures
Very high body temperature
Fatal if treatment delayed
First Aid
Take the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke:
Call 911 for emergency medical care.
Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive.
Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing.
Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods:
With a cold water or ice bath, if possible
Wet the skin
Place cold wet cloths on the skin
Soak clothing with cool water
Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling.
Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water.
Heat Exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. Heat exhaustion is most likely to affect:
The elderly
People with high blood pressure
Those working in a hot environment
Symptoms
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
Headache
Nausea
Dizziness
Weakness
Irritability
Thirst
Heavy sweating
Elevated body temperature
Decreased urine output
First Aid
Treat a worker who has heat exhaustion by doing the following:
Take worker to a clinic or emergency room for medical evaluation and treatment.
Call 911 if medical care is unavailable.
Have someone stay with the worker until help arrives.
Remove the worker from the hot area and give liquids to drink.
Remove unnecessary clothing, including shoes and socks.
Cool the worker with cold compresses or have the worker wash their head, face, and neck with cold water.
Encourage frequent sips of cool water.
