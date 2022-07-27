Skydive Fest will take place Aug. 5 to 7 at SkyDive PA in Mercer. This free, action-packed fun event for the whole family offers the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County.
The event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, large formation skydives, and more. SkyDive PA will also be making a record attempt for crowds to watch.
Take a lawn chair and enjoy food, music, and skydiving. Watch packing demonstrations and have all your skydiving questions answered during the questions and answers panel by the experts at SkyDive PA.
Skydiving begins at 11 a.m. Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also on Saturday and Sunday, the final skydives of the evening will have special landings at Libations Winery in Grove City.
All are welcome to attend. SkyDive PA is located at 496 Old Ash Rd. Mercer, Pa., 16137, near Grove City.
