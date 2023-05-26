SLIPPERY ROCK HIGH SCHOOL
Graduation: 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Morrow Field House, Slippery Rock University.
Valedictorian: David Hu, son of Jialing Wang and Zhiquan Hu of Slippery Rock. David is the president of National Honor Society, treasurer of SAGE; senior class treasurer, a participant in track and field, Interact Club, and student council. David’s future plans are to attend Stanford University majoring in physics.
Salutatorian: Anna Schiller, daughter of Greg and Lisa Schiller of Prospect. Anna’s activities include National Honor Society, track and field, dance, competitive shooting, and she was selected to represent Pennsylvania at the National Youth Leadership Forum and Harvard Congress of Future Medical Leaders. Anna is attending the University of Alabama majoring in kinesiology and psychology
Senior class officers: President Quinn Parson, Vice President Robbie Foster, Secretary Jaiden Hindman, Treasurer David Hu.
GRADUATES:
Floyd Arthur Aiken, Atticus Charles Albert, Maddox Grey Allen, Lucas Stewart Allison, Kalynna Joellayne Amos, Angelina Reed Anderson, MacKenzie Lynn Balquist, Kiarra Elizabeth Baxter, Isaac Mark Bell, Brayden Michael Beltrami, Hunter Isaiah Berry, Hunter Cole Bish, Nola Kai Blose,
Julia Ann Bonetti, Klarrissa Jean Bowser, Walker Thomas Brenneman, Dalton Edward Briner, Molly Kendall Brunton, Zackary Ryan Brydon, Donovan James Carr, Jesse Alan Cawthorne, Sean Laing Chrostowski, Anna Marie Claypoole, Julia Christeen Coffaro, Lauren Nicole Cornelius, Olivia Grace Coyle, Willow Leigh Crall, Marc Albert Cratty, Ava Grace Daugherty, Carina Renee Desuta, Lexi Anne Doerflinger, Natalie Irene Double, Ethan Wayne Drushel, Dale Richard Dunlap,
Benjamin Cliff Ellis, Levi Dakota Evans, Robert Everett Foster II, Thomas Michael Foster, Mary Sue Fritz, Brett Lawrence Galcik, Brody Carl Galcik, Skyler Marie Geibel, Tyler John Girdwood, Dylan Joseph Gordon, Gaven Hoss Gray, Hayden Daniel Gregg, Jack Charles Grupp, Megan Elizabeth Grzejka, Laila Mae Hackwelder, Alexander Paul Harig, Joseph Robert Hart, Gabrielle Nicole Hartle,
Ryan Patrick Hayden, Brody Douglas Hays, Emma Marie Hays, Makayla Faith Hemphill, Trevor Paul Henthorn, Austin Jackson Hess, Ryan Joseph Hicks, Douglas Nelson Higby, Wyatt Clay Hinchberger, Jaiden Briel Hindman, Tyler Zachary Hodges, Zachary Otto Hoehn, Hannah Kay Holfman, Anna Audrey Hoover, David Wang Hu, Zane Marshall Huff, Peyton Lynn Hurst, Lea Renee Hust, Nathaniel Edward Jesteadt, John Arthur Jordan, Nicholas Gary Kingerski, Cole Alphonse Kovacik, Joseph John Kozar, Konrad Caduceus Kozminski, Nicholas Lee Kuhn, Simone Iris Laslavic,
Autumn Lynn Lawry, Carter James LeDonne, Ella Elizabeth Link, Riley Cooper Martin, Maggie Elise Massella, Annaliese Piper Maxwell, Hannah Louise McCall, Sarah Nicole McCandless, Nakiah Zanay Marie McClure, Devin Michael McGowan, Kirsten Lynn McKean, Logan McPeak, Kaitlyn Alexis Meder, Raven Kaye Melder-Cross, Eve Victoria Miller, Jesse James Miller, William Howard Mokel III, Derek Tyler Moore, Sarah Elaine Mrozek, John Leo Murdock, Grace Isabel Olshanski, Thomas William Painter, Quinn Landon Parson,
James Richard Perez, Hannah Rebecca Plunkard, Charlie Andrew Plyler, Elam Brahm Pyle, Mei Joy Ming Raisley, Alexander James Ravert, Virginia Lynn Recchia, Braiden Nikolaus Reich, Emma Grace Reich, Kyle Adam Ritenour, Anthony Joseph Robare, Olivia Nicole Rock, Ethan Dean Roxberry, John Walter Sabo Jr., Jesse Monroe Sandidge, Rece Scott Saunders, Gavin Montgomery Saylor, Anna Jade Schiller, Zane William Scott, Alexandria Marie Sertik, Kayla Marie Shook, Caitlin Elisabeth Shymoniak, Gavin Thomas Siegfried, Emma Grier Smith, Levaughn Terrele Smith Jr., Garrett Christopher Stabryla,
Brielle Nicole Stoops, Thomas Giovonni Sweazen, Joseph Michael Szczerbiak Jr., Tristen James Tarr, Skylar Scott Terlinden, Alexander Nicholas Thompson, Kendal Marie Tillia, Zachary David Tressler, Braydon Alexander Wagner, Wyatt Michael Waibel, Connor Wylie Wallace, Mia Elise Weisenstein, Austin Hunter White, Caleb Michael White, Sierra Marie Wilson, Frank Cody Wise, Jacob Stephen Wolak, Calley Jo Wolinski, Emily Rennae Wright, Zha-Mare Lynnell Wyche, Elijah David Youngker, Danielle Kay Zuschlag, Dylan William Zuschlag
