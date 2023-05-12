Some stats on moms
• Moms’ average age at first birth in the U.S. has risen steadily. In 2021 the average woman gave birth for the first time at 27.3 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was up from 2011, when the average mom was 25.6 at the birth of her first child.
• The number of children women in the U.S. have in their lifetime has declined over time, Census Bureau data shows. In the late 1970s women at the end of their childbearing years, ages 40 to 44, had on average more than three children. In 2020 women had about two children on average.
• The vast majority of mothers, 88 percent, say that being a parent is the most or one of the most important aspects of who they are as a person with 35 percent saying it's the most important aspect.
• Moms spend more time with their children than dads do, according to the 2021 American Time Use Survey shows. During waking hours mothers with children under 6 spent 7.5 hours on child care per day on average, while dads spent 5.3 hours.
• The vast majority of mothers find parenting enjoyable and rewarding. Moms say that being a parent is enjoyable for them most of the time, 56 percent, or all of the time, 27 percent.
Source: The Pew Research Center
