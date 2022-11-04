DANBURY, Conn. — The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) recently honored 10 Grove City College fall sports athletes with Player of the Month or Rookie of the Month recognition for October.
In volleyball, senior Faith Keating earned Division III South Offensive Player of the Month while junior Anna DeGraaf captured Division III South Defensive Player of the Month. Freshman Bella Costa earned Rookie of the Month for October.
Grove City also swept the three awards in both men’s and women’s soccer. On the men’s side, senior forward Sam Belitz earned Division III South Offensive Player of the Month, senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock garnered Goalkeeper of the Month and freshman midfielder Aidan Eck earned Division III South Rookie of the Month.
In women’s soccer, sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist picked up the Division III South Offensive Player of the Month award. Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman earned Goalkeeper of the Month for October and freshman defender Karly Keller captured Rookie of the Month.
Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser earned Division III South Offensive Player of the Month in football.
Keating, DeGraaf and Costa all helped Grove City to a 9-2 record during October as the Wolverines finished Presidents’ Athletic Conference play with an 8-2 record. Keating averaged 2.23 kills per set in the 11 October matches and added nine aces. She also surpassed the 1,500-dig mark for her career during the month.
Keating now ranks 10th all-time at Grove City with 969 kills. Her 1,572 career digs rank fifth in program history.
DeGraaf averaged 1.17 blocks per set in 11 matches last month. She had six matches with four or more blocks, including a career-high 10 blocks October 11 at Bethany. She also posted a .246 hitting percentage offensively during October.
Costa averaged 2.17 kills and 2.02 digs per set in October. She also had a team-leading 14 serving aces in the month, including five Oct. 27 against then-conference leader Allegheny. Costa had 13 kills October 22 in a key late-season win at Washington & Jefferson.
A two-time Presidents’ Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honoree in October, Belitz made eight starts during the month. He recorded four goals and a pair of assists as Grove City went 7-1 during the month.
Belitz led Grove City with 14 goals this season and owns fifth place on Grove City’s career scoring list with 41 goals.
Greyshock compiled a 7-0 record with four shutouts and a 0.57 goals-against average over his seven October starts. He recorded an .810 save percentage. The conference honored Greyshock as its Defensive Player of the Week for October 10.
Eck started all eight October matches, posting three goals and an assist for the Wolverines. Eck scored goals in pivotal conference wins over Bethany and W&J. He also scored the game-winner October 4 in a 3-0 win at Thiel.
Lagerquist helped Grove City to a 9-0 record in October by scoring seven goals and adding three assists. She recorded a point in eight of the nine matches last month. Lagerquist capped the month with a goal and an assist October 29 in a 2-0 win over W&J in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Lagerquist led Grove City with 10 goals, seven assists and 27 points this season.
Lisman went 9-0 with four shutouts and a 0.60 GAA in October. She made 25 total saves and posted an .833 save percentage.
Lisman started Grove City’s nine-match win streak by stopping 10 shots October 1 in a 3-1 win over Wittenberg. She capped the month with back-to-back shutouts of W&J, including the 2-0 quarterfinal win October 29.
Keller started all nine October matches at outside back and her defensive efforts helped the Wolverines post four shutouts. She also scored the game-winning goal last Saturday in Grove City’s 2-0 victory over W&J in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
Fraser caught 24 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in Grove City’s four October games. Fraser had seven catches for 115 yards October 15 in the Wolverines’ 44-17 win at Allegheny. He currently ranks ninth in NCAA Division III with 906 receiving yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.