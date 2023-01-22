A “sense of community” captured the mood at the 76th anniversary banquet of the Mercer County Hall of Fame Saturday night at the Avalon at Buhl Country Club.
“It can’t get any better than this,” said Dan Schneider, speaking on behalf of the 11 former athletic greats who were enshrined in the oldest local hall of fame in the world. “We owe appreciation and gratitude to a lot of people who got us here.”
Schneider represented the elite class of 2023 that also included Jeff Bell, Andy Blatt, Mike Brown, Greg Cunningham, Halle (Bretz) Davis, Jerry Novosel, Kirsten (Ellison) Shaffer, Ken Tarczy, Sue (Kennedy) Thurman, and Robert Cain (posthumous inductee represented by his daughter Joellen.)
Hall President Jim Tamber introduced the inductees during the opening of the banquet, who were escorted to their seats by Hall directors.
Schneider, former Sharon High and Thiel College football star who spent decades in coaching, talked on the emotions that the inductees were feeling – humility, appreciation and gratitude, as well as happiness and joy.
Schneider and guest speaker Mike Tomczak, former NFL quarterback, both talked of the “influencers” who provided guidance and support in their careers. He stressed how family, coaches, teammates and others led to their success both in and outside of the sports arenas.
Tomczak, who won a Super Bowl ring as a backup QB for the Chicago Bears in his rookie season after signing as a free agent out of Ohio State, now works in a fund-raising capacity for Youngstown State University.
Lanny Frattare, former long-time Pittsburgh Pirates announcer and the “Voice of the Mercer County Hall of Fame” for four decades, again did a masterful job as emcee. While lauding the achievements of each individual, he also introduced their family members who attended to share in their moment.
Lynn Saternow, former sports editor of The Herald, was the local emcee and introduced many of the community supporters of the Hall who have aided the continued success of the organization.
The banquet program was dedicated to Mike Erme III of ErmeDistributors, Hermitage, for his financial backing of the group that allows for providing a first-class banquet. His father, Mike Jr., was the first ever program honoree back in 1991.
Mel Grata is another key sponsor.
West Middlesex High cross country state medalist AnnaSophia Viccari sang the National Anthem. Not only is she a standout athlete, she also will play the role of Ariel in the upcoming school play “The Little Mermaid.”
Other banquet highlights:
• Hall director Brad Palmer presented the Si Lyman Award to Hickory High Athletic Director Madeline Hoffman, an award that goes to the Mercer County high school with the highest winning percentage of all sports.
• The Hall plaques were presented to the inductees by Tamber, assisted by directors Palmer and Mont Mattocks.
• David Frattare, senior chaplain and coordinator of the Ohio Internet Crimes Task Force, gave the invocation and benediction.
• Directors John Weaver and Jim Patterson headed the “Let Us Not Forget” portion of the banquet, recognizing people with connections to county sports who passed away since the last banquet.
• Local state championship teams were recognized, with Hickory High girls golf coach Craig Antush and Grove City boys cross country coach Mike Sample introduced.
• As part of the community theme, emcee Frattare encouraged the sold-out audience to attend the annual Hall Steak Fry next Sept. 16 to raise funds for the Tom Burns Academic All-Star Awards, scholarships presented to the male and female senior athlete at each county school with the highest grade-point average.
Note: Full Hall of Fame bios on all the inductees were published in The Herald last week.
