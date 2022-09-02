HARTFORD, Ohio — After 17 years, the long-awaited return of the “Sharon Nationals” began Friday night.
The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions are highlighting the two-night affair, which includes the 14th annual “Lou Blaney Memorial” tonight.
In addition to the All Stars in competition both nights, Friday also included the RUSH Sportsman Flynn’s Tire Touring Series and the Pro Stocks. The BRP Tour for the Big-Block Modifieds is tonight’s undercard. Warmups begin at 6:30 p.m.
Friday night marked the third appearance of the season by the All Stars to the Hartford oval as they raced a complete show paying $6,000 to-win.
Today’s “Lou Blaney Memorial” will celebrate the life and accomplishments of the Hall of Fame driver, who won more than 600 feature victories during a five-decade career. The legend has at least 121 Modified wins and another 11 documented in a Sprint Car at Sharon alone. Blaney passed away in 2009 after battling Alzheimer’s. All proceeds will benefit the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation for Alzheimer’s Awareness.
For the eighth straight year, the “Lou Blaney Memorial” will be under the All Stars’ sanction. This year’s event will pay a record $12,000 to-win. In addition, Premier Pallet has posted a $1,000 bonus for the highest finishing non All Star team and Ryan Blaney upped that to $2,200 with an additional $1,200 bonus.
It took 10 years, but there was finally a repeat winner for the Sprint Car portion of the “Lou Blaney Memorial” in 2018, and it was none other than track owner, Dave Blaney. In 2019, Dave’s younger brother Dale captured his first event, while in 2020 year it was Dave’s son-in-law, Cale Conley, winning his first to become the 11th different winner in 12 years.
Series owner Tony Stewart won the inaugural event in 2009. Mike Lutz was the first local winner taking the 2010 version. Texan Sam Hafertepe, Jr. won in 2011, while Californian Brad Sweet, who was the 2019 World of Outlaws champion, was victorious in 2012.
Jack Sodeman, Jr. became the second local driver to win the prestigious event in 2013, while Dave Blaney won his father’s memorial for the first time in 2014. Another WoO racer in Sheldon Haudenschild won the 2015 event. Pittsburgh’s Danny Holtgraver won the biggest race of his career in 2016. Christopher Bell, who has went on to NASCAR glory, won his first race at the track in 2017. Last year, Spencer Bayston became the 12th different winner in 13 years.
The Big-Block Modifieds will make their first and only appearance of the 2022 season tonight in a $2,500 to-win BRP Tour event. In addition, Scott Thompson of Bala Management has posted $2,000 that will be added to the purse in various bonus, to be announced.
Thus far this season, BRP has completed eight events. Erick Rudolph leads the points with his three victories. Rex King, Jr. is second in points with one victory. Ryan Susice is a two-time winner, while Jeremiah Shingledecker and Garrett Krummert have also captured victories in the series.
Note: For full press release, visit sharonspeedway.com.
