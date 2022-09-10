No. 24 TENNESSEE 34, No. 17 PITT 27, OT
Tennessee 7 17 0 3 7 — 34
Pittsburgh 10 7 0 10 0 — 27
1st Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 30, 10:27.
PITT-Abanikanda 76 run (Sauls kick), 9:00.
TENN-Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 1:02.
2nd Quarter
PITT-Bartholomew 57 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), 13:25.
TENN-McCoy 32 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 10:04.
TENN-Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 4:56.
TENN-FG McGrath 37, :00.
4th Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 35, 14:07.
TENN-FG McGrath 51, 8:57.
PITT-Wayne 4 pass from Patti (Sauls kick), 2:23.
Overtime
TENN-Tillman 28 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), :00.
TEAM STATS
TENN PITT
First downs 20 22
Total Net Yards 416 410
Rushes-yards 35-91 38-136
Passing 325 274
Punt Returns 2-4 1-6
Kickoff Returns 1-29 2-30
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-42-0 23-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 4-34
Punts 6-35.5 3-37.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-70 5-29
Time of Possession 25:05 34:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING-Tennessee: J.Wright 9-47, Hooker 15-27, Small 10-17, Hyatt 1-0. Pitt: Abanikanda 25-154, Davis 5-14, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Slovis 4-(minus 13), Patti 3-(minus 18).
PASSING-Tennessee: Hooker 27-42-0-325. Pitt: Slovis 14-24-1-195, Patti 9-20-0-79.
RECEIVING-Tennessee: Hyatt 11-73, Tillman 9-162, McCoy 4-58, Warren 1-24, Fant 1-8, Small 1-0. Pitt: Wayne 7-82, Bartholomew 5-84, Mumpfield 4-34, Means 3-26, Barden 2-14, Abanikanda 1-21, Davis 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Pitt: Sauls 46, Sauls 36.
