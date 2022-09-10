Tennessee Pittsburgh Football

Pitt defensive back Brandon Hill tackles Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as he scrambles in the first half of Saturday's game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH – A hard-fought battle with No. 24 Tennessee ended with a Pitt loss as the No. 17 Panthers fell 34-27 in overtime on Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium.

In addition to the game, the Panthers lost starting quarterback as Kedon Slovis, who took more than a few hits during the first half and didn’t return to action after intermission, having suffering an undisclosed injury on a strip sack late in the second quarter.

The Panthers trailed, 24-17, at the half, but were able to get back into the game– despite wasting valuable opportunities. Pitt failed to score points after safety P.J. O’Brien blocked a punt in the third quarter. Kicker Ben Sauls missed his second field goal of the day following the blocked punt.

The Pitt defense shut out Tennessee in the third quarter and Sauls made a 35-yad field goal early in the fourth to bring Pitt within four. The Volunteers responded with a 51-yard field goal from kicker Chase McGrath to give Tennessee a 27-20 lead with under nine minutes remaining in the game.

Pitt went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but Tennessee’s Trevon Flowers muffed the punt and it was recovered by Pitt long snapper Byron Floyd, setting up the Pitt offense at the Tennessee 39-yard line.

Nick Patti, who came into replace Slovis, came up limping after being sacked early in the fourth quarter but was able to stay in the game. The Panthers leaned heavily on running back Israel Abanikanda, who scored the team’s first touchdown on a 76-yard rush in the first quarter. The Panthers went on a 10-play drive, highlighted by a 21-yard reception by Abanikanda. The drive was capped with a 4-yard touchdown reception by Jared Wayne on fourth-and-goal to tie the game at 27 with 2:23 remaining.

The Pitt defense made quick work of the Volunteers’ offense and allowed the clock to wind to zero to force overtime. Pitt won the coin toss and deferred. The Volunteers needed just two plays for Hendon Hooker to connect with Cedric Tillman for a 28-yard touchdown, giving the Volunteers a 34-27 lead.

Pitt made one first down in overtime, but a sack of Patti on third-and-8 backed the Panthers up to the 20. On fourth-and-goal from the 20, Patti’s pass intended for Konata Mumpfield fell short as Tennessee’s sideline erupted.

No. 24 TENNESSEE 34, No. 17 PITT 27, OT

Tennessee 7 17 0 3 7 — 34

Pittsburgh 10 7 0 10 0 — 27

1st Quarter

PITT-FG Sauls 30, 10:27.

PITT-Abanikanda 76 run (Sauls kick), 9:00.

TENN-Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 1:02.

2nd Quarter

PITT-Bartholomew 57 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), 13:25.

TENN-McCoy 32 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 10:04.

TENN-Small 1 run (McGrath kick), 4:56.

TENN-FG McGrath 37, :00.

4th Quarter

PITT-FG Sauls 35, 14:07.

TENN-FG McGrath 51, 8:57.

PITT-Wayne 4 pass from Patti (Sauls kick), 2:23.

Overtime

TENN-Tillman 28 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), :00.

TEAM STATS

TENN PITT

First downs 20 22

Total Net Yards 416 410

Rushes-yards 35-91 38-136

Passing 325 274

Punt Returns 2-4 1-6

Kickoff Returns 1-29 2-30

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 27-42-0 23-44-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 4-34

Punts 6-35.5 3-37.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 7-70 5-29

Time of Possession 25:05 34:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Tennessee: J.Wright 9-47, Hooker 15-27, Small 10-17, Hyatt 1-0. Pitt: Abanikanda 25-154, Davis 5-14, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Slovis 4-(minus 13), Patti 3-(minus 18).

PASSING-Tennessee: Hooker 27-42-0-325. Pitt: Slovis 14-24-1-195, Patti 9-20-0-79.

RECEIVING-Tennessee: Hyatt 11-73, Tillman 9-162, McCoy 4-58, Warren 1-24, Fant 1-8, Small 1-0. Pitt: Wayne 7-82, Bartholomew 5-84, Mumpfield 4-34, Means 3-26, Barden 2-14, Abanikanda 1-21, Davis 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-Pitt: Sauls 46, Sauls 36.

