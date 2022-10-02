PITTSBURGH – The Carnegie Mellon University football team, ranked 18th nationally, hosted the Titans of Westminster College Saturday night at Gesling Stadium. The Tartans forced five turnovers to propel to a 10-0 win in Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) play.
Game Information
#18 Carnegie Mellon 10, Westminster 0
Records: Carnegie Mellon (5-0, 3-0 PAC), Westminster (2-2, 1-1 PAC)
Location: Pittsburgh, Pa. (Gesling Stadium)
How it Happened
Sophomore Nolan Pitsenberger intercepted Cole Konieczka with 1:40 to play in the first quarter and returned the ball 64 yards for the Tartan touchdown. The score gave the Tartans the early 7-0 lead.
The score remained the same until three minutes remaining in the contest when graduate student Cole Hanna converted his first field goal as a Tartan. The placekicker connected on a 38-yard field goal to make the score 10-0.
Stats
The Tartans forced five Westminster turnovers, four interceptions, while the Titans managed only one.
Westminster totaled 212 yards of total offense, as Carnegie Mellon end the game with 105 yards.
Senior Ben Coyne recorded a career-high 11 tackles while recording is nation leading eighth sack of the season.
Senior Aryan Hegde also finished the game with a career-high 10 tackles.
Pitsenberger recorded two interceptions, the first two of his career, with junior Logan Young and junior Adrian Williams recording the Tartans other two.
Sophomore Mitchell Stokey tabbed six tackles, 1.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, forced and recovered a fumble and added a pass breakup in the win.
Freshman running back Cole Franklin rushed for 52 yards to lead the ground attack for Carnegie Mellon.
Senior punter Casey Jaeb played a huge factor in field position as he recorded 10 punts for an average 37.1 yards and placed four inside the Titans' 20-yard line.
Westminster's Ryan Gomes led the Titans ground game with 60 yards.
Game Notes
The Tartans extend their winning streak to 12 straight games, the longest active in Division III.
The shutout is the fourth for the Tartans in the last 15 years.
Carnegie Mellon has won eight straight games at Gesling Stadium.
The Tartans have won the last six meetings with Westminster at Gesling Stadium.
The Tartans' 5-0 start is the first time the program has won its first five games of the season since 2017. It marks the 13th time in program history that a Tartan team has started the season with five straight wins.
The 105 yards of total offense by the Tartans is the lowest output in a victory since the 2006 season when Carnegie Mellon had 145 yards in a 10-7 overtime win at WashU.
The Tartans have now won 24 straight games when leading after three quarters of play.
The Tartans have won now won 14 straight when the first to put points on the scoreboard.
